Bryant, Benton move on from '18

Coach Brad Harris and the Benton Panthers are looking for their first Salt Bowl victory since 2005. “It would be huge to get that trophy at Benton,” Harris said.

The Salt Bowl is considered to be the biggest high school football game in the state.

It's a matchup of Saline County rivals Bryant and Benton, and since 2000 Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium has been the game's venue.

Salt Bowl Benton vs. Bryant WHEN 7:30 p.m. today WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock RADIO KABZ-FM, 103.7, in Little Rock (central Arkansas); KHLR-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock (Benton broadcast); no Bryant live broadcast TICKETS $15 adults; children 5 and under admitted free NOTE Benton fans are asked to sit on the west side of the stadium and can enter through Gate 7. Bryant fans will sit on the east side and can enter through Gate 1 or Gate 12. Gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m.

However, last year's Salt Bowl will be remembered not for what happened on the field, but off of it.

Last year's game was stopped in the third quarter when a fight, falling barricades and the firing of a stun gun prompted more than 38,000 people to flee their seats. The game was called at about 9:45 p.m., almost an hour after it was stopped with 9:22 remaining in the third quarter. Bryant won 28-14 as the Arkansas Activities Association's handbook calls for nonconference games that are suspended at any time after the end of the first half to be considered complete and the existing score stands.

The game drew a state high school record crowd of 38,215 at War Memorial Stadium. When Bryant Coach Buck James was approached after last year's game, he was not pleased with those involved in the incident.

"It's a shame that some jack wagons do something like that to give high school sports a bad name," James said in a 2018 interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "This ought to be a celebration of what's going on. But that kind of stuff happens. It's a travesty to the kids and to the people that come to support it."

An Arkansas Department of Parks of Tourism report in November revealed that no evidence was found of any shots being fired during the panic and no active shooter was ever confirmed. No charges were filed against any of the people involved in the altercation and none have been filed since.

Fast forward a year later and James and the Hornets have moved on, especially with having played twice at War Memorial since then, including a road game against Little Rock Catholic and the Class 7A state championship game against North Little Rock.

"All I think about is what we need to do is beat Benton," James said. "Everything was fine [after the Salt Bowl]. We're not worried about it [safety at the stadium] from a football standpoint."

Benton Coach Brad Harris and his team have also moved on but recalled his thoughts from last year's game while his team was on the east sideline at War Memorial Stadium.

"They had just scored a touchdown to go up on us by two scores," Harris said. "Then I saw a wave of people moving. I didn't know what was going on. My focus went from the field to up there [in the stands] for a few minutes. All of a sudden, we had to clear the field because of a possible shooter, a possible gun.

"At that point, football didn't matter. We got our guys into the locker room. It was a crazy situation. It was chaotic.

"But we never heard gunshots. There wasn't true danger. I hated the game ended like that, because the Salt Bowl can come down to the final minutes. I felt like that game was headed that direction. I didn't feel like the game was over with."

From a football standpoint, this is arguably the most anticipated Salt Bowl. Bryant won its first Class 7A state championship last season, while Benton played in the Class 6A state championship game against Greenwood.

Both the Hornets and Panthers have state championship aspirations again, and the Salt Bowl has been a good way to get the season started for the two programs as they prepare for their respective conference schedules.

"There's a lot at stake in the game because of the rivalry," James said. "I know it's important to them and their community to break the drought. Our job is to keep the drought going. We want to go out there and compete and play well and do whatever it takes for our team to be successful, just like what they're trying to do.

"With that comes great competition and great hard work by the kids and their dedication and commitment to trying to be the best they can be on Friday night."

Benton is looking to win its first Salt Bowl since 2005. The Panthers and Hornets tied 14-14 in 2014. But the Hornets, who lead 25-19-2 in the series, hold a 16-2-2 advantage since 2000.

"It would be huge to get that trophy at Benton," Harris said. "It would mean a lot to a lot of our alumni that were on the winning side of things years ago. We would love to get that trophy back and get a win. It's been 13 years since we've won it. Hopefully instead of lucky 13, it will be lucky 14 for us this year."

