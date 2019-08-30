Nation in brief

Chad Strauser (right) with Lange Sign Group helps install a sign Thursday in Dubuque, Iowa. The Howard Wallace South Common will be defined by two sloping brick walls with 4-foot-tall letters that spell University of Dubuque, welcoming people to campus.

Chicago-area weapons ban affirmed

CHICAGO -- A federal appeals court has upheld an assault-style weapons ban in Chicago and the rest of Illinois' Cook County.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that guns-rights advocates provided no compelling reason why the court should overturn its 2015 ruling upholding a similar ban in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

In that ruling, the court said Highland Park didn't run afoul of the Second Amendment right to bear arms because residents could still obtain other types of guns for self-defense.

Thursday's unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel rejected the argument that the ban in Cook County should be assessed differently because it has higher crime rates.

Mumps found in 57 migrant lockups

Mumps has swept through 57 immigration detention facilities in 19 states since September, according to the first U.S. government report on the outbreaks in the overloaded immigration system.

The virus infected 898 adult migrants and 33 detention center staff members, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its report Thursday.

New cases continue as migrants are taken into custody or transferred between facilities, the report said. As of last week, outbreaks were happening in 15 facilities in seven states.

In response to the report, Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox said medical professionals at detention facilities screen all new detainees within 24 hours of their arrival to ensure that highly contagious diseases are not spread.

The CDC report said more than 80% of patients were exposed while in custody. Mumps is a contagious virus that causes swollen glands, puffy cheeks, fever, headaches and, in severe cases, hearing loss and meningitis.

In the migrant center outbreaks, at least 13 people were hospitalized, the CDC reported.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has given more than 25,000 doses of measles-mumps-rubella vaccine in the affected facilities.

The CDC did not identify detention facilities, but said 34 of them are operated by private companies. The report said migrants were being held in 315 facilities in mid-August.

The CDC report said detention facilities should follow guidance from state and local health departments when responding to mumps.

Panel objects to block on border visits

WASHINGTON -- The House Oversight and Reform Committee is objecting to the White House's decision to block committee staff members from conducting additional visits at 11 border detention facilities after visits last week revealed serious problems.

The committee chairman, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., says the refusal contradicts testimony by acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan that he welcomed congressional visits to the facilities.

The department's inspector general has warned that some sites pose "an immediate risk to the health and safety of [Homeland Security] agents and officers, and to those detained."

Cummings says in a letter to McAleenan that it appears the administration "expects Congress to be satisfied with receiving agency tours of facilities" without questioning the department's policies or decisions. He says "that is not the way effective oversight works."

Ex-legislator enters plea in affair plot

LANSING, Mich. -- A former Michigan lawmaker pleaded no contest Wednesday to a misdemeanor stemming from charges filed over a bizarre plot to hide his extramarital affair with another legislator.

Todd Courser, a 47-year-old Republican who resigned from the state House in 2015, could face up to a year in jail when he is sentenced on Sept. 16 for willful neglect of duty by a public officer.

"Today's decision by Todd Courser to plead no contest to a one-year misdemeanor may be the wisest decision he has made in years," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a written statement. "This case has had a long, torturous history, and his decision to acknowledge responsibility for his actions is long overdue."

Courser's attorney, Matthew DePerno, said Nessel did not summarize the entire agreement and her statement is "factually flawed. But she was fast to issue that press release, right? I have no other comment until the sentencing date."

An aide for Courser and former Rep. Cindy Gamrat testified during a 2016 probable-cause hearing that Courser asked him to send a false sexually explicit email to thousands of fellow Republicans as a trick so his extramarital affair with Gamrat -- a fellow married, freshman tea party conservative -- would not be believed if it was revealed by an anonymous extortionist. The extortionist turned out to be Gamrat's then-husband, according to a state police investigation.

Photo by AP/BEBETO MATTHEWS

Unicyclists gather Thursday near Battery Park for a ride on the West Side to kick off the Labor Day weekend Unicycle Festival in New York. Festivities begin today.

