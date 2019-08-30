Choi's key double in 7th raises Rays over Astros

HOUSTON -- The Astros had the Rays on the ropes, threatening to hand Tampa Bay a fifth consecutive loss in the thick of a postseason race.

The Rays got themselves right in time to salvage a victory. Ji-Man Choi put Tampa Bay ahead with a two-run double in the seventh, Travis d'Arnaud homered and drove in four, and the Rays beat Houston 9-8 to avoid a three-game sweep.

Now Tampa Bay heads home for a pivotal 10-game homestand that starts against the Indians tonight.

"We were all pumping each other up the whole game, every lead change, we weren't pouting or anything," d'Arnaud said. "We ended up on top, which was huge."

Astros star Jose Altuve hit a tiebreaking solo leadoff home run in the sixth, his 25th, but Tampa Bay scored three runs in the seventh to make it 8-6. Tommy Pham had an RBI single off Chris Devenski (2-3), and Choi brought in two more with a drive to center.

Houston ended a seven-game winning streak.

"You get a close game like that -- and certainly, a crazy game like that -- you always look back at the opportunities," Astros Manager AJ Hinch said. "We didn't play particularly clean, but we did fight and I love the fight. It was a weird back-and-forth game, but we didn't do quite enough at the right times to win the game."

The Rays used seven pitchers, including opener Andrew Kittredge and long man Trevor Richards, who combined to allow 4 hits and 2 runs in the first 3 innings. Jose De Leon (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning, and Emilio Pagan earned his 15th save.

The Rays and Astros exchanged solo home runs in the third, with Austin Meadows hitting his 24th and George Springer answering with his 28th to make it 2-2.

D'Arnaud put Tampa Bay up 4-2 with a two-run home run in the fourth and added an RBI single in the sixth to tie it at 5.

Zack Greinke got a no decision after allowing 5 runs and 6 hits in 52/3 innings while striking out 8 and walking 1.

"I felt pretty good out there, but everyone that got on seemed to score," Greinke said. "And I made a bad pitch for the two-run homer. Everything about it was bad. It's kind of frustrating. I lost the game. I gave up more runs than I would've liked, especially when you're feeling pretty good."

INDIANS 2, TIGERS 0 Mike Clevinger struck out 10 in eight sparkling innings, and Francisco Lindor homered to lift Cleveland over host Detroit.

ATHLETICS 9, ROYALS 8 Jurickson Profar homered and drove in three runs, Seth Brown added two RBI and visiting Oakland held off Kansas City to cap a four-game series victory.

TWINS 10, WHITE SOX 5 Jake Cave homered twice, C.J. Cron went deep and surging Minnesota beat host Chicago.

MARINERS 5, RANGERS 3 Austin Nola hit a sacrifice fly that scored the tiebreaking run in the top of the ninth and Omar Narvaez added an insurance run with an RBI single as visiting Seattle beat Texas.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 4, METS 1 Victor Caratini homered twice off Mets ace Jacob deGrom, including a tiebreaking, three-run drive in the seventh inning that powered Chicago past host New York.

MARLINS 4, REDS 3 (12) Harold Ramirez homered leading off the 12th inning for Miami, which beat visiting Cincinnati to avert a four-game sweep.

PIRATES 11, ROCKIES 8 Kevin Newman had two home runs among his four hits and drove in three runs, Jose Osuna also homered and Pittsburgh beat host Colorado.

PADRES 5, GIANTS 3 Chris Paddack rebounded from his worst start of the season, throwing one-run ball over seven innings to lead visiting San Diego over San Francisco.

