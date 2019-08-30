Etienne bright star for Clemson

Clemson’s Travis Etienne (left) fends off Georgia Tech’s Kaleb Oliver to gain a first down during the first half Thursday in Clemson, S.C. Etienne ran for a career-high 205 yards and 3 touchdowns as No. 1 Clemson beat Georgia Tech 52-14 for its 16th consecutive victory.

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Travis Etienne ran for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns, including one from 90 yards out, and No. 1 Clemson overpowered Georgia Tech 52-14 Thursday night for its 16th consecutive victory.

On an offense filled with stars, it was Etienne who was the brightest for the defending national champions. His 90-yard score tied for the longest rushing TD in Tigers history. Etienne added scoring runs of 14 yards and 48 yards as Clemson opened a 35-0 lead and was never pressed by the Yellow Jackets in the season opener for both Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

It was not the flashy return that most of college football expected out of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The 6-foot-6 sophomore, so poised and polished in leading the Tigers to a 15-0, title-winning season, threw two interceptions in the first half. Lawrence had just four interceptions all last year.

Still, Lawrence had his moments. His hustle after a bad interception knocked defensive back Tre Swilling out of bounds at the Clemson 3, and the Tigers defense kept the Yellow Jackets from scoring. Lawrence opened things with a 6-yard rushing score and threw a perfect pass to Tee Higgins for a 62-yard touchdown.

Lawrence finished 13 of 23 for 168 yards.

Clemson's defense, which lost eight starters including its starting line of Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant and All-Americans Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins, had two fourth-down stops in the first half.

Georgia Tech, changing its offensive and defensive styles under first-year Coach Geoff Collins, struggled on both sides. It committed four turnovers and gave up more than 500 yards of offense.

The Yellow Jackets have some work to do to get all the option out of their system. Many of their offensive plays, especially in the first half, looked like the quarterback runs of former coach Paul Johnson.

There were sloppy moments on both sides of the ball for Clemson. But performers like Etienne, Lawrence and Higgins overshadowed any problems the Tigers might have.

NO. 12 TEXAS A&M 41, TEXAS STATE 7

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Kellen Mond threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score in just more than three quarters, and Texas A&M had four interceptions as the 12th-ranked Aggies routed Texas State.

Mond, who threw for 194 yards, had touchdown passes of 21 and 3 yards and ran for another score in the first two quarters as Texas A&M raced to a 28-0 halftime lead.

Quartney Davis had 85 yards receiving and a touchdown and Jhamon Ausbon added a touchdown catch. First-year starter Jashaun Corbin had 103 yards rushing with a touchdown reception and a TD run.

Myles Jones had two of Texas A&M's four interceptions, and the Aggies had three sacks and nine tackles for losses.

Tyler Vitt threw two interceptions in the first half before first-year coach Jake Spavital, a former Texas A&M assistant, benched him for Gresch Jensen. But he didn't fare much better, throwing two interceptions, including one on his second pass. Vitt was 9 of 15 for 51 yards and Jensen had 160 yards passing and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass.

The Bobcats couldn't get anything going on the ground and were outgained 246 yards to 8.

NO. 17 CENTRAL FLORIDA 62, FLORIDA A&M 0

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Former Notre Dame star Brandon Wimbush threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns in his UCF debut, helping the 17th-ranked Knights open the season with a rout of Florida A&M.

The redshirt senior transfer completed 12 of 23 passes without an interception while sharing playing time with true freshman Dillon Gabriel, who finished second in the competition for the starting quarterback job that opened because of an injury sidelining two-time American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year McKenzie Milton.

Wimbush, who tossed TD passes of 37 and 12 yards to Gabriel Davis, was 13-2 as a starter over the past two years at Notre Dame. He lost his job there to Ian Book despite helping the Fighting Irish begin last season with three consecutive victories.

Gabriel arrived at UCF from the same high school where Milton played in Hawaii. He performed well enough in fall camp that coach Josh Heupel felt he deserved some playing time in the opener and showed why, going 9 of 13 for 127 yards with TD passes to three different receivers.

The Knights improved to 26-1 since the start of 2017, with the lone loss coming against LSU in last season's Fiesta Bowl. The setback ended a school- and American Athletic Conference-record 25-game winning streak.

