Ex-teacher admits to sex abuse of boy

A former Mayflower art teacher pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of sexual assault regarding crimes against a student, according to Faulkner County Circuit Court documents.

Jessica Kaplan, 33, told police in May 2018 that she had sexual contact with a 17-year-old student earlier that month in her classroom, according to court documents.

Documents say she told police of a second sexual incident on May 8 in her car when she gave the teen a ride home. The victim also told police he and Kaplan had discussed meeting over the summer break before his family went to the police.

Arkansas Code states that if "an employee in the victim's school or school district" engages in sexual activity with a minor, any such actions constitute sexual assault in the first degree.

First-degree sexual assault carries a possible penalty of six to 30 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

Kaplan is scheduled for sentencing at 11 a.m. Oct. 18.

Metro on 08/30/2019