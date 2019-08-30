Gunfight at eatery in LR kills one man

Police are investigating a homicide at a Little Caesars Pizza, 3412 S. University Ave. in Little Rock, authorities said.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday at a Little Caesars Pizza in Little Rock involving an employee and a customer, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 3412 S. University Ave. at 4:45 p.m. When officers arrived several witnesses said that two men were shooting at each other inside the restaurant, Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

"But we do know now that this wasn't a robbery," he said. "This was possibly between an employee and an associate or some type of patron of the business."

The victim, the patron, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officers said the employee left the scene before they arrived.

Ford said police believe the employee is the one who pulled the trigger, but as of Thursday night they weren't sure if the victim fired back. Neither man was identified.

"I don't know what kind of contact they had before, or if any, but that is what our homicide detectives are trying to figure out," Ford said.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2019homicides]

The glass door of the pizza restaurant was shattered and a hat lay a couple of feet away from the debris. Several slices of pizza were spread across the grass in front of the restaurant as well.

"I don't know if there were other customers inside at the time, but there were other employees inside," Ford said. "They do have cameras inside and that is something our homicide detectives are reviewing to see exactly what happened."

It was unknown if the employee was working at the time of the shooting.

Officers could be seen examining the only vehicle left in the parking lot, a silver Dodge Charger.

"We possibly believe it might have some connection with either the suspect or the victim," Ford said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhCpWzG2mg8]

No arrests had been made as of Thursday night.

Ford said the shooting was concerning.

"University is a busy street and they were shooting back and forth at each other," he said. "A bullet could have easily struck a passing car."

While police were at the scene, a man walked by and yelled a question at officers.

"Does this mean I can't get any pizza?" he asked.

The death is the 30th homicide of the year in Little Rock. It occurred a day after 39-year-old Isaac McCoy was found fatally shot in a west Little Rock home.

State Desk on 08/30/2019