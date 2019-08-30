Highly regarded Memphis WR commits to Hogs

Highly recruited athlete/receiver Darin Turner has committed to Arkansas.

Turner, 6-4, 215 pounds, of Memphis Central, a former LSU commitment, also had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others.

"I just feel like it was time to commit," Turner said of Arkansas. "I feel like its home, so why wait."

The Arkansas staff won him over.

"The coaching staff was amazing. They have a great program that I want to be a part of," Turner said. "They have a huge fan base."

Turner told Coach Chad Morris and receivers coach Justin Stepp of his desire to be a Hog on Thursday night.

"They freaked out," Turner said. "They were happy. I couldn't stop smiling."

Turner visited the Hogs for the Fall Kickoff Cookout in July and plans to set a date to make his official visit. The Hogs are recruiting him as a receiver/athlete.

"Mainly as a receiver, but I'll go into it as an athlete," Turner said. "I'll play anything to help the team out."

Arkansas freshman defensive lineman Eric Gregory and receiver Shamar Nash were teammates with Turner at Central before leaving for IMG Academy in Florida.

ESPN rates Turner a 4-star prospect, the No. 14 receiver and No. 111 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class.

He's the 15th commitment for the 2020 class and the fourth prospect from Tennessee to pledge to the Hogs.