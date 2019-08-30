Hogs first to offer talented junior DE

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and his staff are often one of the first schools to offer prospects, and in the case of junior defensive end Renard Gwynn the Hogs were his first.

“They checked out my film from my freshman year from Freedom Prep and they ended up offering me,” Gwynn said.

Gwynn, 6-2, 240 pounds, transferred to West Memphis from Freedom Prep Academy in Memphis and is expected to be a key piece of the Blue Devils defense this season.

He has accumulated other offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Memphis and Tulane. He’s communicated with Morris, but is looking forward to Sept. 1, the first day coaches can reach out to prospects on social media.

Gwynn recorded 54 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries and a pass breakup as a freshman. He had 28 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, a sack and five quarterback hurries as a sophomore.

He and some teammates visited the Razorbacks for the Alabama game last fall.

“I liked Arkansas when I visited when they played Alabama,” he said. “They scored the most points (on Alabama), but it was the defensive side of the ball that was making the mistakes, so that being said they need better D-linemen/ linebackers. It starts right there because otherwise you’ll lose the game without your D-line. I’m liking the energy there.”