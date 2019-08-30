• Bo Storey said he got away but all he could think about was paddling faster when he realized that a 10-foot, 360-pound alligator was within 5 feet of the back of his kayak as he rowed on a pond west of Augusta, Ga.

• Robert Fernandez, a homeless man who begs for money near an Interstate 55 intersection, filed a lawsuit against St. Louis County, Mo., after being ticketed 38 times for soliciting, saying the law violates his constitutional right to free speech.

• Larry Lotz, 69, of Barrington, Ill., accused of shooting his wife in 2016 as the two fought over his leaving a coffee maker turned on, was convicted of second-degree murder and faces up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Donald Walsh, 40, of Mims, Fla., said he'll be back in the water as soon as his wounds heal after he caught air on a wave while surfing at New Smyrna Beach in waist-deep water and landed on top of a 6-foot shark that then bit him on the hand and calf.

• Orlando Taylor, 35, was convicted of murder and robbery in the death of a 39-year-old Kansas City, Kan., woman, whose car crashed into a concrete pillar as she called 911 to report escaping from an attack at her home, where officers later found Taylor hiding under a deck.

• Hans-Otto Schjerven, a fire official in Vestfold County, Norway, warned people against recharging their electric scooters indoors after a lithium battery started a fire that tore through an apartment south of Oslo and caused smoke damage to three neighboring units.

• Jyahshua Hill, 20, convicted of tying a pit bull to a fence at a park in Richmond, Va., covering it with an accelerant and then setting it on fire, killing the dog, was sentenced to five years in prison without the possibility of parole, police said.

• Amber Kuehn, a marine biologist with a group that monitors sea turtles in Hilton Head Island, S.C., said a genetic mutation resulted in a two-headed loggerhead turtle hatchling that was found alive with each head controlling different flippers.

• Walter Jeffries, a farmer in Orange, Vt., said most of the 50 adult pigs and 200 piglets that escaped more than two weeks ago when vandals damaged a fence have returned after he used a trail of hot dog buns as bait to lure them home, but he faces a nuisance fine of nearly $82,000 because the animals encroached on the town's right of way.

A Section on 08/30/2019