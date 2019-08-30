Jury gives Pearcy man 20 years for sex assault

A Pearcy man was convicted Tuesday for the sexual assault of a now 10-year-old girl in 2017 and sentenced to 20 years in prison after a two-day trial in Garland County Circuit Court.

Harl Allen Garrett, 74, was originally charged with rape when he was arrested Oct. 3, but the charge was amended last week to second-degree sexual assault and he was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years in prison and fined $2,017.

After hearing two days of testimony beginning Monday, the four-man, eight-woman jury deliberated for just under two hours before finding Garrett guilty and about 40 minutes before deciding on the sentence.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, a report was filed on Feb. 22, 2018, alleging sexual contact and rape of a girl by Garrett.

Investigators wrote that he threatened to hurt the girl if she ever told anyone what happened.

The girl stated the assault happened when she was 8 or 9 years old, police said.

On April 6, 2018, Garrett, interviewed by sheriff's investigators, confirmed the girl had been to his house numerous times but spent the night only once, the affidavit stated. He denied ever touching her.

He said the girl did see him naked once when she kicked open the bathroom door, authorities wrote.

Garrett was arrested on Oct. 3 and released that same day on $10,000 bond. On Oct. 8, a gag order limiting pretrial publicity in the case was issued by Garland County Circuit Judge Marcia Hearnsberger.

On Nov. 6, Garrett pleaded innocent to the original charge of rape and a court order barring him from any contact with the victim was issued by Hearnsberger.

