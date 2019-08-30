Little Rock plaza to honor women's vote OK

Officials are raising funds to build a plaza and install a new sculpture in Little Rock's Riverfront Park that will commemorate the 100th anniversary of Arkansas ratifying the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.

The sculpture, from artist Jane DeDecker, is titled Every Word We Utter. It will be the focal point of the plaza and depict some of the women from Arkansas and across the nation who led the women's suffrage movement.

Arkansas became the 12th state to ratify the 19th Amendment in 1919 after decades of effort by suffragists.

The names of more than a dozen Arkansas women's suffrage leaders who worked between 1869 and 1919 will be inscribed on the sculpture installation, according to a news release from nonprofit Sculpture at the River Market.

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris, who is part of Sculpture at the River Market, said in the release that the project will educate people about an oft-forgotten part of state history.

"With this women's suffrage centennial, now is the time to not only commemorate the achievement, but also to celebrate the courageous women who made it happen," Kumpuris said. "It is our hope this plaza will be a focal point to inspire people who want to know more about these Arkansas women suffragists."

Those interested in donating may contact Jane Rogers of Sculpture at the River Market at (501) 517-1518. The nonprofit is encouraging those making donations to designate their gifts in honor or memory of specific women or an Arkansas suffragist.

Donations of any size are welcome; donors of $1,000 or more will be recognized on a plaque in the plaza. The deadline to be included on the plaque is Sunday.

The plaza and sculpture will be dedicated in October.

Metro on 08/30/2019