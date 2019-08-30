Police name suspect wanted in fatal shooting at Little Rock pizza restaurant

Police are investigating a homicide at a Little Caesars Pizza, 3412 S. University Ave. in Little Rock, authorities said.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Little Caesars employee wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at the restaurant on Thursday afternoon.

Domeque Jones, 26, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Marcus Fleming, 33. Police said on Friday morning that officers are still looking for Jones.

According to a police report, officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to multiple reports of gunfire at the Little Caesars at 3412 S. University Ave.

When officers arrived several witnesses said that two men were shooting at each other inside the restaurant, Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said Thursday.

Officers found Fleming at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and he was transported to the UAMS Medical Center, according to a news release. He was later pronounced dead.

Ford said on Thursday that authorities are investigating possible previous connections between Fleming and Jones.

"I don't know what kind of contact they had before, or if any, but that is what our homicide detectives are trying to figure out," he said.

The death is the 30th homicide of the year in Little Rock. It occurred a day after 39-year-old Isaac McCoy was found fatally shot in a west Little Rock home.

The investigation is ongoing.