Mercy Springdale clinic set to open

SPRINGDALE -- A new clinic that includes an emergency room and specialties such as cardiology and urology is set to open Sept. 18 on the west side of town, hospital officials said Thursday.

Mercy Springdale is a $47 million clinic at Elm Springs Road and 48th Street. Its emergency department has 12 exam rooms and can handle any medical emergency Mercy Hospital in Rogers can, said Kerry Harper, campus administrator of the clinic.

The department will provide imaging services such as X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging and computed tomography. It includes a trauma room, three behavioral health rooms and an isolation room for infectious diseases such as the flu and measles.

About six to eight doctors will work in the emergency department, while another 20 will work on the clinical side, he said.

The clinical part has about 60 exam rooms for primary care, endocrinology, cardiology, urology and pulmonology, spokeswoman Jennifer Cook said. The clinic will offer neurology, sports medicine, audiology and bariatrics services on a rotating basis.

The clinic doesn't have any inpatient beds, she said.

"Mercy determined the need for a medical campus in this area after a two-year study that looked at population trends, community health outcomes and limits in access to care," Cook wrote in an email.

"It was a need," Harper said.

Springdale has another emergency room at Northwest Medical Center in the center of town.

Mercy's helicopter service, Life Line, has access to Mercy Springdale for patients who need to be taken to another hospital. How many patients Life Line transports to and from Mercy's Rogers emergency room varies from none to four a day, said Jason Hahn, a flight paramedic and supervisor.

The Springdale emergency room is another resource for the community, he said.

The 63,000-square-foot clinic sits on a 31-acre site, giving Mercy Springdale room for expansion, Cook said.

Photo by Andy Shupe

Kerry Harper, campus administrator for Mercy, speaks Thursday while leading a tour of Mercy Springdale, a multi-specialty clinic on Elm Springs Road in Springdale due to open Sept. 18.

Metro on 08/30/2019