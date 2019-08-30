Not home resident, woman is arrested

Little Rock police responded six times to the same address Thursday morning because of a woman trying to enter a house where she claimed to live, an arrest report said.

Police said Virginia Lee Singleton, 72, tried to enter 1923 S. Rock St. several times Thursday morning and yelled at the residents there, the report said. After responding the sixth time, officers arrested her on a charge of harassment, the report said.

Singleton was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Thursday evening, the jail's roster said.

Mom charged after child found bruised

Officers found a child covered in bruises and a woman who tested positive for meth, THC and amphetamines Thursday in a vehicle near a motel, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police officers arrested Michelle Osborn, 39, on charges of public intoxication and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor after finding her child with "marks and bruises all over his body," the report said.

Osborn was living in a vehicle near the Rodeway Inn and Suites at 2401 W. 65th St., the report said.

Osborn was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Thursday evening, according to the jail roster.

Metro on 08/30/2019