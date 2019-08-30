Ex-Walmart exec to auction ranch in Northwest Arkansas

A former Walmart executive plans to sell his cattle ranch in Northwest Arkansas at a public auction at 7 p.m. Oct. 8, the auctioneer said Thursday.

"About half of that is pasture. The rest of that is grazeable timberland," ranch owner John Aden said in a promotional video posted on his Twitter page.

He said he built Twelve Stones Ranch to be a low-stress environment for the cattle, as well as a great spot to fish, host family events and more.

The ranch, just shy of 1,800 acres, is in Decatur, about 16 miles west of Bentonville.

"This is one of the most well-thought-out and premium cattle production operations that I have ever seen," said Tony Chrisco of Whitetail Properties, a real estate firm based in Illinois. They are working with Williams & Williams Auctioneers on the sale.

Aden held various executive roles with Walmart, according to his LinkedIn page.

The property, which includes a 20,000-square-foot shop and a four-bedroom, four-bathroom house, will be offered in 12 parcels for the auction, ranging between 5 acres and 630 acres, the auctioneer said. Inspections will be noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 8 and Sept. 22, as well as on auction day.

Registration for the auction is available at AuctionNetwork.com.

-- Nathan Owens

Airline says 400 jobs to be added in Tulsa

TULSA -- American Airlines says it's adding 400 jobs at its Tulsa maintenance facility, marking what an airline official calls the largest workforce addition to that base in over a decade.

Airline officials said that about 330 of the new positions will be filled by mechanics who have the potential to earn six figures as they accrue seniority. The remaining positions will be offered at a lower salary.

The Tech Ops Tulsa facility already employs 5,200 people.

The new mechanics will focus on aircraft overhaul, landing-gear overhaul for some Boeing planes and engine maintenance for select aircraft.

Erik Olund is the managing director of base maintenance. Olund said hiring will take place over the next four months.

American Airlines is based in Fort Worth.

-- The Associated Press

Index of state stocks adds 6.11 to 423.68

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 423.68, up 6.11.

"Equities surged early in the day as China announced they would not immediately retaliate for the latest U.S. tariff increase along with a reallocation of assets into equities at the end of the month due to recent U.S. Treasurys outperformance," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 08/30/2019