Human remains found on inactive railroad tracks ID'd as Arkansas man

Pine Bluff police on Friday identified human remains discovered one week ago on inactive railroad tracks as those of a 33-year-old Star City man, according to a news release from the department.

The death of Thomas Matthews Jr. has been ruled a homicide due to gunshot, the release further states.

The discovery on tracks in the area of West 4th and Juniper Avenues was immediately classified by police as a suspicious death.

Days later, a Pine Bluff police sergeant said the remains were difficult to identify because they were in an “advanced state of decomposition.”

The death is being investigated as the 21st homicide in Pine Bluff this year, Friday's release states.