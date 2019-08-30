QBs don't shine in Bucs' victory

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Vincent Testaverde (6) throws a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys' Chris Covington, center, and Ricky Walker, right, in the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Vincent Testaverde's first NFL pass was badly overthrown on a simple toss in the flat, and the second was intercepted.

At least the son of Vinny Testaverde could say he played in a preseason victory for the team that drafted his dad No. 1 overall in 1987.

The younger Testaverde was part of a touchdown drive after Ryan Griffin threw a scoring pass in Tampa Bay's 17-15 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason finale Thursday night.

It was actually a matchup of two of Vinny Testaverde's former teams. He spent his first six seasons with the Buccaneers and is still the club's career leader in yards passing, although Jameis Winston should surpass 14,820 yards early in the season. The elder Testaverde spent one of his 21 seasons with Dallas, starting for the Cowboys in 2004.

The Cowboys pulled within two late in the fourth quarter on Jalen Guyton's 69-yard catch and run for a touchdown from fourth-string quarterback Taryn Christion. But Christion's two-point conversion pass was incomplete.

Griffin was 9 of 11 for 92 yards with 2 interceptions, the first returned 26 yards for a touchdown by Donovan Olumba on a pass tipped by Jameill Showers. Testaverde's interception was rookie Donovan Wilson's third of the preseason for Dallas.

The Cowboys sat their top two quarterbacks in Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, and Mike White didn't do much to displace Rush as the backup. The fifth-round pick from 2018 was 14 of 26 for 132 yards without a touchdown or interception.

Dallas kept three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster last year but doesn't seem likely to do that again. White is a candidate for the practice squad, although Christion's versatility could influence that decision after a spotty preseason from White.

DOLPHINS 16 , SAINTS 13

NEW ORLEANS -- Jake Rudock passed for 229 yards and one touchdown, and Miami defeated New Orleans.

Emmanuel Butler caught a 12-yard touchdown pass for New Orleans, demonstrating why Saints coaches appear to be preparing the 6-foot-4 undrafted rookie out of Northern Arizona for a regular role in the passing game. Butler's score came on a pass down the right side from backup Teddy Bridgewater, who started the game while 40-year-old record-setting quarterback Drew Brees rested.

TITANS 19, BEARS 15

CHICAGO -- Dalyn Dawkins rushed for 117 yards and caught two touchdown passes, and Tennessee closed the preseason with a victory over Chicago.

With Derrick Henry sitting out for the Titans alongside other starters, Dawkins took advantage of the playing time. With the Titans trailing 15-12, he sneaked out of the backfield and toward the sideline to catch a 3-yard TD pass from Logan Woodside on third-and-goal with 1:25 remaining.

Dawkins also caught a 9-yard TD pass from Woodside in the third quarter. Besides his 13 rushes, Dawkins also had 4 catches for 31 yards.

BILLS 27, VIKINGS 23

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Undrafted rookie Tyree Jackson hit David Sills for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 8 seconds left in rallying the Buffalo a 27-23 victory over Minnesota.

Victor Bolden recovered Jackson's fumble in the end zone and Marcus Murphy scored on a 79-yard punt return as the Bills scored three touchdowns in the final 3:53 to overcome a 23-6 deficit. The Bills finished 4-0 for the first unbeaten preseason in team history.

Minnesota receiver Laquon Treadwell caught all three passes directed his way for 30 yards in what could be the 2016 first-round draft pick's final appearance with the Vikings. While the Vikings rested their starters, Treadwell played the entire first half amid speculation he could be traded or cut by Saturday, when NFL teams are required to set their 53-player rosters. Treadwell has been passed on the depth chart by Chad Beebe, Jordan Taylor and Jeff Badet after three mostly unproductive seasons since the Vikings selected him with the 23rd pick in 2016.

Third-string quarterback Kyle Sloter hit Ameer Abdullah for a 15-yard touchdown pass, and De'Angelo Henderson scored on a 3-yard run for the Vikings (3-1).

COLTS 13, BENGALS 6

CINCINNATI -- The Colts wrapped up an unsettling preseason, moving on from Andrew Luck with the victory in a game missing starters and fans.

Luck retired a week earlier after a 27-17 loss to Chicago, frustrated by his inability to get healthy. His postgame announcement severely dented the Colts' playoff chances and elevated Jacoby Brissett -- 4-11 as a starter with Indianapolis -- to lead the offense.

Brissett had a lot of company as he watched from the sideline. There were large swaths of empty seats as both teams rested their starters and key backups for the final preseason game.

Colts third-round pick Parris Campbell made his debut and caught three passes for 42 yards. He missed most of training camp and the first three preseason games with a hamstring injury. His 31-yard catch and run set up a touchdown.

FALCONS 31, JAGUARS 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --The Atlanta ended a 12-game preseason losing streak and seemingly found a solution to their kicking woes.

Matt Bryant is scheduled to try out for coaches and front office personnel at the team's training facility today. Assuming the 44-year-old kicker is healthy, he's expected to sign on for a 19th NFL season -- his 11th with the Falcons. Bryant and the Falcons parted in the offseason, with the veteran leaving Atlanta as the franchise's leading scorer (1,122 points). His 158 points in 2016 set the team's single-season scoring mark.

Even before Giorgio Tavecchio missed his fifth field-goal attempt of the preseason, the Falcons had plans to bring Bryant back. Tavecchio was wide left from 53 yards late in the second quarter. He fell to 4 of 9 on field-goal attempts this preseason, also missing from 54, 52, 52 and 39 yards.

STEELERS 25, PANTHERS 19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mason Rudolph and Kyle Allen turned in solid efforts and appeared to solidify their No. 2 quarterback roles for their respective teams.

Pittsburgh's Rudolph continued to outperform Josh Dobbs, completing 7 of 11 passes for 125 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Holton. The second-year quarterback from Oklahoma State led three drives resulting in a touchdown, field goal and a missed field goal to give the Steelers a 16-10 halftime lead.

Dobbs started, but both of his possessions came up empty and he finished 3 of 5 for 21 yards for the Steelers (3-1).

JETS 6, EAGLES 0

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Taylor Bertolet kicked two field goals for the game's only scores, but missed three other attempts in his bid to make New York's roster.

The kicking job still appears up for grabs for the Jets (2-2) after a shaky summer from Bertolet, who replaced Chandler Catanzaro -- who abruptly retired after the first preseason game.

Clayton Thorson, a fifth-rounder out of Northwestern, played the entire game at quarterback for the Eagles (1-3). He finished 12 of 26 for just 84 yards and an interception.

RAMS 22, TEXANS 10

HOUSTON -- In the battle for Los Angeles' third-string quarterback job, John Wolford played well and Brandon Allen (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks) struggled as the Rams closed out the preseason with a victory over Houston.

Los Angeles took a 15-10 lead late in the third quarter after an interception from Ramon Richards set up a scoring drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by Justin Davis. Davis also added a two-point conversion. He finished with 78 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Wolford went 8 for 15 for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Allen was 12 for 17 for 120 yards and 2 interceptions.

GIANTS 31, PATRIOTS 29

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Rookie Jarrett Stidham bolstered his bid to be Tom Brady's backup by throwing two touchdown passes for New England before the New York Giants scored on the final play for a victory over the Patriots.

Stidham, a fourth-round pick from Auburn, threw both of his TDs to Demaryius Thomas -- for 35 and 3 yards. He played the entire night and saw most of the preseason game action in a competition with Brian Hoyer if New England (3-1) decides to keep only two QBs. He went 18 of 28 for 225 yards against the Giants and also rushed for 50 yards.

Receiver Josh Gordon played for New England, along with Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman -- before Edelman left on the first drive following an injury scare to the same hand that caused him to miss the first three preseason games.

Sidelined with a broken left thumb until Thursday, Edelman caught a 20-yard pass on the first series and got up looking at the same hand. He was met on the sideline by a trainer and stayed there chatting with Brady. He remained on the sideline the rest of the game.

BROWNS 20, LIONS 16

CLEVELAND -- Rookie Austin Seibert appeared to lock up Cleveland's kicking job after a summer-long battle, and the Lions finished 0-4 in the preseason.

Seibert kicked field goals of 36 and 33 yards and made two extra points. The fifth-round draft pick has been competing with incumbent Greg Joseph, but Seibert, who got off to an abysmal start in training camp, separated himself by making all four field goal tries last week in Tampa and then didn't miss against the Lions.

RAVENS 20, REDSKINS 7

LANDOVER, Md. -- Dwayne Haskins completed 10 of 17 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown and showed flashes of why the Redskins consider him their quarterback of the future.

The Ravens finished the preseason undefeated for the fourth consecutive year and extended their exhibition winning streak to 17 games. Their previous preseason loss came Sept. 3, 2015.

The 15th overall pick out of Ohio State, Haskins was 4 of 5 for 70 yards on an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped off with a TD pass to receiver Steven Sims, who impressed on offense and special teams in his final showcase to make Washington's initial roster.

