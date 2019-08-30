SEC should fare well on opening weekend

There's not a lot to look at in the SEC on opening weekend of college football other than Auburn and Oregon.

There should be a lot of SEC wins that won't mean much as the season plays out, but University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek is working really hard to upgrade the Razorbacks' schedule.

Obviously, the Hogs need every win they can get.

Started this season 1-0 with Florida's win over Miami in a game that proved to be over-hyped and was consistently inconsistent, and mostly being boring.

Here are the first week picks:

Portland State at Arkansas

There is absolutely no way Chad Morris is revealing much in this game, not with Ole Miss next Saturday. Expect to see three quarterbacks, four running backs and a ton of offensive linemen getting playing time. The Vikings do have an experienced team and will be trying to shorten the field. Original guess was 63-3, but changing that. Arkansas 56-13

SMU at Arkansas State

Every coach and Red Wolf will be playing their hearts out for their coach, Blake Anderson, who is still on leave, and Wendy Anderson who lost a courageous fight to cancer. Should be a great crowd and good game. Arkansas State 35-28

Duke vs. Alabama (Atlanta)

The Crimson Tide keep the streak against ACC teams alive, making the SEC 2-0 this season. It will not be as close as the score. Alabama 42-24

Oregon vs. Auburn (Arlington, Texas)

The Tigers are supposed to be led by their defense, and it gets a big test in the opener. The Ducks are improved. Auburn will go with a freshman quarterback, and this will be the biggest stage on which he has performed. Oregon 38-35

Georgia at Vanderbilt

The Beast of the East takes on the Least of the East. It should be close for a half, but the last two quarters will be all Bulldogs. Georgia 49-21

Toledo at Kentucky

The Wildcats are trying to build off a 10-win season and will get off to a good start, but no one has been able to sustain long-term success at Kentucky in any sport but basketball. Still, SEC teams are not supposed to lose to Toledo -- again. Kentucky 35-14

Georgia Southern at LSU

Records for number of beers sold at a college football game could be set here. The Tigers, with 16 starters back, will use this tune-up to prepare for next week's big challenge, the Texas Longhorns in Austin. Ed Orgeron will play as many as it takes to keep his two-deep safe from injury. LSU 63-6

Ole Miss at Memphis

This will be a huge challenge for the Rebels. The Tigers would rather beat Ole Miss than any team in the country. Should be a standing-room-only crowd. The Tigers are getting national respect, and the Rebels are trying to regain some respect. Memphis 31-28

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Mississippi State (New Orleans)

The Bulldogs are reloading, and there are a lot of questions but few will be answered in this game. Mississippi State will start fast and end conservatively as it looks at lot of new faces. Mississippi State 42-17

Missouri at Wyoming

Preseason hype about Missouri has been very positive, and there is no reason to believe that is going to change tomorrow. Kelly Bryant throws five touchdown passes. Missouri 42-24

North Carolinavs. South Carolina (Charlotte, N.C.)

The Gamecocks have the toughest schedule in the country, but not because of the Tar Heels who are trying to get the ship back on course. South Carolina 38-24

Georgia State at Tennessee

The Vols continue to try and get back in the hunt for the SEC East title but are still short on talent. Tennessee 42-13.

