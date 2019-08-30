Senators look to stay among 4A's elite

Joe T. Robinson has been a perennial power in Class 4A over the past four seasons.

The Senators have gone at least one round further in each of those seasons and played in the Class 4A state championship game in 2018. However, the Senators' hopes of winning their first state championship since 1980 were dashed by their 7-4A Conference rival Arkadelphia in a 28-0 loss on a cold, damp December night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Senators at a glance COACH Todd Eskola CONFERENCE 7-4A 2018 RECORD 12-3, 6-1 (lost to Arkadelphia in Class 4A state championship game KEY RETURNERS QB Buddy Gaston (Jr., 6-4, 205); RB Hunter Smith (Jr., 5-11, 165); OL E’marion Harris (So., 6-6, 305) SCHEDULE DATE OPPONENT Today Springdale Sept. 6 at Rogers Sept. 20 Camden Fairview Sept. 27 at Fountain Lake* Oct. 4 Arkadelphia* Oct. 11 Nashville* Oct. 18 at Malvern* Oct. 25 Bauxite* Nov. 1 at Ashdown* Nov. 7 Benton Harmony Grove* *7-4A game

Coach Todd Eskola, though, has not had his team dwell on the state title loss. They've attempted to move on to the 2019 season, which begins today for the Senators against Class 7A Springdale at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock.

"We were shut out in our last game. We played like crap in our last game," Eskola said. "We quit talking about it in January. We've quit talking about it as a team.

"Whether we win it all or not this season, we'll find out in December."

During fall camp, Eskola and his staff have wanted the Senators to go through tougher practices, which have included faster offensive and defensive drills. It's a strategy that has to do with having a younger team as well as playing one of the state's toughest schedules, with playing two Class 7A programs in nonconference play (Springdale and Rogers) and the 7-4A Conference that features two-time defending state champion Arkadelphia, Nashville and Bauxite, among others.

"[There are] no breaks," Eskola said. "We wanted them to know everyday that there's going to be adversity. You're going to get yelled at. It's going to be loud. But slowly and surely, we're getting better and better."

The Senators will use two quarterbacks early on, with junior Buddy Gaston -- last season's backup behind Greyson Tackett -- and senior J.T. Towers, who transferred from Glen Rose in the offseason.

"It's the strongest 1-2 punch we've ever had at this school," Eskola said. "They've both been exceptional. We're excited about the run-pass threat that we haven't had in a while here."

Robinson returns sophomore offensive lineman E'marion Harris and junior running back Hunter Smith. Harris started 15 games as a freshman, and Smith rushed for 324 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Towers will play inside linebacker along with his duties at quarterback. Eskola is high on junior defensive lineman DJ Withers, whom he calls the next great Robinson defensive lineman.

The Senators don't have the superstar player that they've had on their roster over the past couple of seasons, such as defensive lineman Zach Williams, wide receivers Koilan Jackson and Nathan Page and running back T.J. Hammonds. But for Eskola, he's got high hopes for the Senators in 2019 regardless.

"It's a group of kids that's fun to coach," Eskola said. "They're coachable. That's why we feel like we have a chance to be really good."

