State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

Broyles Award expands to high school

The Broyles Award committee announced Thursday that it will recognize the nation's top assistant coaches in high school football, adding to its 24-year tradition of honoring the top college football assistant coaches.

One high school assistant coach from every state will be recognized. Three states were selected to inaugurate the first year of the High School Broyles Award: Arkansas, Texas and Alabama. Based on the 2018 season, winners included Doc Crowley, Booneville offensive coordinator; Bert Newton, Hartselle (Ala.) defensive coordinator; and Casey Pearce Longview (Texas) defensive coordinator.

Each winner will attend and be recognized at the collegiate Broyles Award ceremony Dec. 10 in Little Rock.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas ties with Minnesota

The University of Arkansas opened the Rebel Classic with a 1-1 tie in double overtime with the University of Minnesota on Thursday in Oxford, Miss.

Arkansas' Anna Podojil sent a shot to the right upper corner in the 21st minute for her first career goal, giving the Razorbacks (1-1-1) a 1-0 lead.

Sadie Harper's goal in the 53rd minute tied it for Minnesota (0-1-2).

WOMEN'S GOLF

ATU selected as preseason favorite

The Great American Conference's women's golf coaches voted Arkansas Tech as the league's preseason top team, the conference office announced Thursday.

The Golden Suns won their fifth consecutive GAC Championship title last season and qualified for the NCAA national championships for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

Southwestern Oklahoma State placed second and Henderson State University was third in the poll. Southern Nazarene was fourth, Oklahoma Baptist fifth, Southern Arkansas sixth, Arkansas-Monticello seventh and Northwestern Oklahoma State eighth.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 08/30/2019