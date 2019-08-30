Teen accused of killing 2 men in southwest Arkansas arrested

TEXARKANA — An 18-year-old suspect in a double homicide in Texarkana has been arrested, authorities said.

Justin Dalton Wilson faces two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated robbery. He was arrested Thursday in Lewisville, police said.

The victims have been identified as Scott Weigmann, 45, and Reginald Davis 36, according to a Texarkana Police Department Facebook post.

The third victim, LajHonta Collier, 24, was said to be in critical condition on Thursday.

Police responded at 10 p.m. Wednesday to the Shangri-La apartment complex in the 2000 block of East 24th Street after receiving a call about a possible shooting.

Officers found three men suffering from apparent gun shot wounds inside an apartment.

Weigmann and Davis were pronounced dead at the scene. Collier was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center.

Investigators believe two of the men lived at the apartment and two others were visiting when the shootings occurred.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing the shots, according to police.

No information on a suspected motive has been released.