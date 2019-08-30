Travs stay in North Division hunt

Jarred Kelenic's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning broke a 6-6 tie and allowed the Arkansas Travelers to rally for an 8-6 victory over the host Corpus Christi Hooks Thursday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Corpus Christi led 6-3 after five innings, but Arkansas managed to come back for its third victory in its last four games. The Travelers remain two games behind first-place Tulsa in the Texas League North Division with four games remaining in the second half.

Cal Raleigh and Luis Liberato each slugged home runs and produced three hits for the Travelers, who outhit the Hooks 12-9.

Kelenic singled, stole second and scored on Raleigh's ground-rule double in the seventh inning to tie the game at 6-6. In the eighth, Liberato singled and Nick Zammarelli and Logan Taylor each drew walks before Kelenic sent a fly ball to left field that drove in Liberato.

Zammarelli, who went 2 for 2 with 3 RBI, added a run-scoring single in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Austin Adams (1-0) earned the victory while on a rehab assignment from the Seattle Mariners. Adams pitched 1 inning, walked 2 and struck out 3.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI C. CHRISTI AB R H BI

Walton, ss 5 0 0 0 De La Crz, dh 4 2 1 0

Kelenic, rf 4 1 1 1 Meyer, cf 5 0 1 0

Lewis, lf 4 0 0 0 Wren, rf 4 1 1 0

Raleigh, c 5 2 3 2 Shaver, 3b 2 2 2 3

Cowan, dh 5 1 1 1 Adams, 1b 4 1 2 2

Ahmed, 2b 4 1 1 0 Arauz, 2b 4 0 1 0

Liberato, cf 4 3 3 1 Julks, lf 4 0 1 0

Zammrlli, 1b 2 0 2 3 Robinson, c 3 0 0 0

Taylor, 3b 3 0 1 0 Sierra, ss 4 0 0 0

TOTALS 36 8 12 8 totals 34 6 9 6

Arkansas 011 102 111 -- 8 12 1

Corpus Christi 102 030 000 -- 6 9 2

E -- Raleigh, Shaver, Julks. DP -- Corpus Christi 1. LOB -- Arkansas 11, Corpus Christi 6. 2B -- Raleigh 2, Arauz, De La Cruz. 3B -- Zammarelli, Wrenn. HR -- Raleigh (5), Libertato (2), Shaver (15), Adams (6). SF -- Kelenic. SB -- Kelenic, De La Cruz, Wrenn.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Gilbert 41/3 7 5 5 2 5

Tenuta 12/3 2 1 1 0 1

Adams W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 2 3

Wilcox 1 0 0 0 0 0

Delaplane S, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0

CORPUS CHRISTI IP H R ER BB SO

Adcock 4 4 3 3 1 4

Hernandez 2 3 2 2 1 0

De Juneas L, 2-5 1 3 2 2 2 2

Ferrell 12/3 2 1 1 2 1

Sanabria 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP -- by Adcock (Zammarelli), by Wilcox (Robinson). Umpires -- Home: Moreno; First: Matamoros; Third: Hernandez. Time -- 3:36. Attendance -- 4,234.

Sports on 08/30/2019