Trump mentions talk with China, no details

“There were discussions that went back and forth,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said of trade talks between the U.S. and China.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the U.S. and China were scheduled to have a conversation, but he didn't give any details and there were no indications that talks had begun.

Trump's comments followed signs from China that it wouldn't immediately retaliate for the latest U.S. tariff increase and wanted to focus on removing new tariffs to prevent an escalation of the trade war.

"There is a talk scheduled for today at a different level," Trump said when asked in a Fox News radio interview if planned September talks with China are still on. Hours later, neither side had confirmed whether a conversation had taken place.

A report earlier Thursday showed that U.S. economic growth decelerated in the second quarter by more than initially reported, suggesting that the administration's trade actions are weighing more heavily on the pace of expansion.

Stocks across Asia pared losses and U.S. stocks rallied alongside European stocks Thursday as investors saw reason for trade-talk optimism. The S&P 500 Index headed toward a three-week high.

But investors have sent bond yields plummeting in recent weeks after growing concern that the record-long U.S. expansion is approaching an end.

Increased U.S. tariffs on some Chinese goods are scheduled to take effect Sunday.

"China has ample means for retaliation, but thinks the question that should be discussed now is about removing the new tariffs to prevent escalation of the trade war," Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday in Beijing. "China is lodging solemn representations with the U.S. on the matter."

When asked if that meant China wouldn't retaliate at all for the latest escalation by the U.S., Gao didn't elaborate but repeated the same comments. Gao commented as signs indicate that China's economy slowed further in August, according to a Bloomberg Economics gauge aggregating the earliest available indicators from financial markets and businesses.

After the U.S. announced the new tariff rates on Chinese goods earlier this month, Beijing retaliated last week, announcing its own higher import taxes on U.S. products.

That prompted a reaction from Trump, who tweeted that existing 25% tariffs on some $250 billion in imports from China would rise to 30% on Oct. 1, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. He also pushed higher planned levies on $300 billion in Chinese goods due on Sunday and Dec. 15.

"China's been ripping off the United States," Trump said in the interview with Fox News. "I think they want to make a deal, I sort of think they have to make a deal, and we'll see what happens."

Trump is under increasing pressure from Republican senators and others who say uncertainty on trade is contributing to a U.S. economic slowdown.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., had told Politico: "There's no question that trade uncertainty is contributing to the slowdown."

Trump responded during the radio interview that he wasn't going to give up, saying tariffs are working.

"So what does Pat Toomey want me to do? Does he want me to say, 'let me put my hands up, China? Continue to rip us off, just continue,'" Trump said. "Let me give up right now China, even though we're winning.'"

Trump's remarks followed comments Wednesday by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said U.S. trade officials expect Chinese negotiators to visit Washington, but he wouldn't say whether the planned September meeting would take place.

"We continue to have conversations. We're planning for them to come," Mnuchin said.

On Monday, in off-the-cuff remarks to reporters at the Group of Seven summit in France, Trump said Chinese officials called "our top trade people" and said "let's get back to the table." Chinese officials weren't able to confirm that account.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the largest U.S. business lobby, on Thursday urged Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to withdraw the new tariffs and return to talks in good faith to end the trade war that is threatening the economy.

"At this moment of uncertainty, it is critical that our leaders take decisive steps to bolster the economy and avoid actions that could turn talk of recession into reality," Thomas Donohue, chief executive officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a Washington Post opinion piece Thursday.

A U.S. Chamber survey of 138 recent earnings calls of Fortune 500 companies showed that executives are "overwhelmingly concerned about the economic impact of tariffs," Donohue said. That's led to companies sitting on cash and the first decline in business investment in three years, Donohue said in his opinion piece.

While the business community shares the Trump administration's concern over China's trade and industrial practices, the escalation of trade tensions doesn't increase the likelihood of a deal and risks a recession, Donohue said.

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Lanman, Saleha Mohsin, Kathleen Miller, Josh Wingrove, Mark Niquette and Shawn Donnan of Bloomberg News; and by Alex Veiga of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 08/30/2019