U.K. allies of Johnson step down over Brexit

British police officers guard the entrance to Parliament on Thursday in London as protesters chanted “stop the coup” in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to suspend the lawmaking body.

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced the exits of senior allies Thursday as a backlash mounted and opponents planned legal challenges to his decision to suspend Parliament to push his Brexit plans.

The resignation of Ruth Davidson, the Conservative Party's leader in Scotland who had been touted as a future prime minister, along with another senior Conservative in the House of Lords, was a sign of rising worry within Johnson's ranks that the move to suspend Parliament was sidelining Britain's elected representatives during one of the biggest political crises in generations.

Elsewhere in Europe, policymakers were jolted by the move to suspend Parliament for five weeks, which some of them said brought Britain closer to a sudden, cliff-edge exit from the European Union that analysts say could spark food and medicine shortages.

The resignations came after protesters jammed streets in cities around Britain, including in London, Edinburgh and Manchester. Outside Parliament, demonstrators chanted "stop the coup!"

A petition calling for the government to stop the suspension quickly surged past 1 million signatures. Johnson's adversaries promised to appeal his move in the courts. And Brexit opponents were strategizing about how to use their dwindling time in Parliament to halt the move toward an uncontrolled break from Europe.

Johnson sparked a torrent of criticism with his decision to ask Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament for five weeks, shortening the time lawmakers have to try to block a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson has said Britain will leave the European Union by Oct. 31 with or without a deal. The majority of lawmakers in the House of Commons are opposed to leaving the bloc without a transition deal to smooth the way.

Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that when Parliament reconvenes after summer break Tuesday, he would move immediately to pass legislation to keep the chamber open and to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

"We will be back in Parliament on Tuesday to challenge Boris Johnson on what I think is a smash-and-grab raid against our democracy," he told Sky News. "What we're going to do is try to politically stop him on Tuesday with a parliamentary process in order to legislate to prevent a no-deal Brexit and also to try and prevent him shutting down Parliament during this utterly crucial period."

Opposition lawmakers will have to move fast if they are to have a chance at success. Once Parliament is suspended, no later than Sept. 12, any legislation in the pipeline is typically killed off and lawmakers would have to start again from scratch when Parliament resumes Oct. 14.

In Davidson's resignation letter, she avoided linking her move directly to Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament, instead focusing on family issues. But she also mentioned the "conflict I have felt over Brexit," and the British media quickly linked the departure to Johnson's strategy, given the timing.

Davidson's resignation came shortly after that of George Young, a former Cabinet minister who left his post as a government whip in the House of Lords.

The move "risks undermining the fundamental role of parliament at a critical time in our history, and reinforces the view that the Government may not have the confidence of the House for its Brexit policy," Young wrote.

On Thursday, David Lidington, the effective deputy prime minister in the previous administration of Theresa May, said the suspension was "not a good way to do democracy" and "sets a very bad precedent for future governments." He told the BBC that if the Labor Party had done something similar, "some of my [Conservative] colleagues who are cheering at the moment would be turning purple with rage."

Senior Conservative lawmaker Ken Clarke was among those describing the suspension of Parliament as "absurd."

"He has just given in to the fanatic element of his followers and decided to go hell for leather," Clarke said. "I hope it will bring together the sensible majority of Parliament who will find some alternative."

Lawmakers asked a Scottish court to rule that suspending Parliament is illegal. Business owner Gina Miller, who won a ruling in the Supreme Court in 2017 that stopped the government from triggering the countdown to Brexit without a vote in Parliament, has another legal challenge in the works. And a human-rights campaigner has sued in Northern Ireland, arguing that the historic Good Friday accord that brought peace is in jeopardy because of Johnson's actions.

Bishops from the Church of England expressed their concern about the "economic shocks" of a no-deal Brexit on the poor and other vulnerable people.

FRIENDS, FOES

Johnson's government insists it is not doing anything unusual and that it is normal for a new prime minister to suspend Parliament ahead of the queen's speech presenting the country's legislative agenda.

It generally does happen every year, but the length of the suspension -- the longest since 1945 -- and the timing have drawn widespread criticism.

Johnson's allies were quick to dismiss the concerns Thursday.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the House of Commons, dismissed what he called the "candyfloss of outrage" over the temporary shuttering of the legislature, using the British term for cotton candy. "I don't think there is any attempt to railroad," he told the BBC on Thursday, insisting Johnson simply wanted to get on with his domestic agenda.

But one top Johnson lieutenant, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, was heard acknowledging that Johnson was struggling to push through Brexit without a majority.

Britain is a "winner-takes-all system," Wallace explained to French Defense Minister Florence Parly, in a candid discussion caught on camera ahead of an unrelated meeting in Helsinki and broadcast by the BBC. "And we've suddenly found ourselves with no majority and a coalition, and that's not easy for our system."

Opponents pounced on the video as evidence that Johnson had seized on the tactic for crassly political gain.

A government spokesman said later that Wallace "misspoke."

The British Parliament voted down the deal three times, mostly because of the so-called backstop, which would guarantee an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland to prevent a return to violence there. Under the plan, the United Kingdom risks getting stuck inside the European Customs Union, limiting its ability to conduct independent trade deals.

European leaders were mostly quiet about the British turmoil, wary of being sucked into a domestic political dispute and already skeptical about the chances that Britain would manage to agree to a transition deal before it departed.

One senior diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive assessments, said that because a no-deal departure was the default expectation for many EU policymakers, the fight over Parliament actually felt like a distraction.

And in Germany, one prominent ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated that Johnson's tactics may be hardening attitudes against him.

"If the rationale was to scare the EU into renegotiation by removing parliament as the final obstacle to NoDeal Brexit, the UK government has been gravely misled," the chairman of the German Parliament's foreign affairs committee, Norbert Rottgen, wrote on Twitter. "The executive denying parliament its democratic say at this decisive moment, cannot be rewarded by the EU."

David Frost, Johnson's new Brexit negotiator, was in Brussels on Wednesday to meet with senior EU officials, but he offered no new ideas about how to change those aspects of the transition deal that are most unpalatable in Britain, according to diplomats briefed on the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk about the sensitive conversations.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier indicated Thursday that nothing had changed in EU calculations.

"The EU will continue to protect the interests of its citizens and companies, as well as the conditions for peace and stability on the island of Ireland. It is our duty & our responsibility," he wrote on Twitter.

Information for this article was contributed by Karla Adam, Michael Birnbaum and Quentin Aries of The Washington Post; and by Danica Kirka, Lorne Cook and Raf Casert of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/JANE BARLOW

Ruth Davidson, who had been leader of the Scottish Conservatives and potential future prime minister, resigned her post Thursday in Edinburgh but avoided linking her decision to Parliament controversy.

Photo by AP/ANDREW MILLIGAN

Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that when Parliament reconvenes Tuesday, he would move to pass legislation to keep the chamber open “to challenge Boris Johnson on what I think is a smash-and-grab raid against our democracy.”

A Section on 08/30/2019