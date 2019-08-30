U.S. pending home sales fall 2.5% in July, Realtors report

The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that pending home sales fell in all four regions of the country in July.

WASHINGTON -- Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in July, signaling that the housing market has yet to enjoy a strong bounce from lower mortgage rates.

The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its pending home sales index fell 2.5% to 105.6 in July. The index has slipped 0.3% from a year ago as uncertainty has mounted about the health of the economy. With trade tensions and fears of a possible recession rising, a robust job market hasn't been enough to strengthen sales.

Compared with a year earlier, contract signings were up 1.7% on an unadjusted basis, the most since early 2017.

Signings decreased in all four regions, led by a 3.4% drop in the West. Pending sales in the South, the biggest region, decreased 2.4%.

Sales also have been hampered by the lack of available homes on the market, which has contributed to home prices climbing faster than incomes and pricing out some would-be buyers. The long-standing shortage of sales listings and persistently high prices have blunted the benefits of mortgage rates nearing all-time lows.

Ben Ayers, a senior economist at Nationwide, said the housing market was moving in fits and starts, reflecting the competing forces of low mortgage rates and a limited supply of homes, along with recession fears. Still, his outlook for the housing market remains solid.

"Sales activity continues to be weaker than expected, but there is nothing yet suggestive of a sharp pullback in the housing market," Ayers said.

Pending sales is a measure of home purchases that are usually completed a month or two later. They are often considered a leading indicator of existing-home purchases and a measure of the health of the residential real estate market in coming months.

Recently released July data show contract closings on existing-home purchases increased to the highest level since February, while starts of one-family dwellings were the strongest in six months.

"Super-low mortgage rates have not yet consistently pulled buyers back into the market," Lawrence Yun, the association's chief economist, said in a statement. "Economic uncertainty is no doubt holding back some potential demand, but what is desperately needed is more supply of moderately priced homes."

In a separate report, U.S. long-term mortgage rates ticked up slightly this week, yet they remain near historic lows.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac -- the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. -- said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan rose to 3.58% from 3.55% last week. Mortgage rates have fallen sharply as a slowing global economy and tensions from the trade war between the United States and China have caused the interest rates on government bonds to tumble, prompting the average rate for a 30-year home loan to decline from 4.52% a year ago.

The average mortgage rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans rose to 3.06%, up from 3.03% last week.

Meanwhile, the mortgage industry has added almost 5,000 employees since March, a 1.5% gain, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It's a stark reversal from a year ago, when the Federal Reserve was raising interest rates and banks were cutting thousands of jobs.

Employment in the mortgage-lending business has been shrinking for more than a decade, thanks first to the housing crunch and then to rising rates. In 2006, there were more than half a million workers in mortgages, compared with about 323,000 in June.

Now the volume of applications for refinancing mortgages has more than tripled since December, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

"It does put stress on the entire industry, whether it's the appraisers, title companies, mortgage companies," said John Schleck, head of centralized and online consumer lending at Bank of America. The bank is taking about 60 days to process applications, up a little more than a week, as it tries to keep up with the rising volume, according to bank spokeswoman Kris Yamamoto.

Wells Fargo, the biggest mortgage lender in the U.S., has increased staffing for the business by about 10% this year and plans to keep hiring.

But lenders are adding staff slowly, to avoid having to rapidly lay people off if the market turns, and they're investing in systems to make their employees more productive. Quicken Loans, the nation's biggest nonbank home lender, has been focusing on investing in technology and related jobs all year, according to Chief Executive Officer Jay Farner. He said in an interview that he's seen heightened competition in hiring lenders and underwriters in recent months, but that Quicken's hiring plans haven't changed this year despite lower rates.

Information for this article was contributed by Bani Sapra and Josh Boak of The Associated Press and by Hannah Levitt and Claire Boston of Bloomberg News.

