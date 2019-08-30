UALR chancellor resigns; 'it has become clear that it would be best for me to step aside,' he says

University of Arkansas at Little Rock Chancellor Andrew Rogerson is resigning from his role effective Sept. 1 and will return to a tenured faculty position, the university announced in a statement on Friday.

Rogerson has served as chancellor for three years. He will remain in the faculty position for one year and retire on Aug. 31, 2020, according to a news release.

“While the institution faces a number of challenges, I have been confident that the university can rebound and continue to serve its unique mission as a comprehensive, urban research university,” Rogerson said in the release. “However, it has become clear that it would be best for me to step aside and allow new leadership to determine the best path forward toward that goal.”

UA System President Donald Bobbitt said in the release he will meet with members of the campus community and “external supporters” over the next few days to discuss future leadership of the university.

“We all know that UA Little Rock faces several immediate and long-term challenges,” Bobbitt said in the release, “and it is important that we find an individual who can work with me, the Board of Trustees, the UA Little Rock Board of Visitors and the students, faculty and staff on campus to move the institution forward and address these challenges head on.”

The release did not name any possible successor to the role of chancellor.

