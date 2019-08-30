Veteran claims $230,000 Arkansas lottery jackpot; says he initially didn't realize he had won so much

A retired Marine Corps veteran, who served twice as a platoon commander in Vietnam, claimed a lottery prize worth $230,000 Friday but didn’t realize he had won the jackpot until he arrived at the lottery Claim Center.

Roy Morris of Atkins purchased the Quick Pick Natural State Jackpot ticket at Tobacco Town Atkins, 903 N. Church St., for the Aug. 28 drawing. The winning numbers were 7, 10, 18, 30, and 31.

Morris didn’t discover that he had won anything until yesterday when he scanned his ticket at the retailer.

“The ticket checker told me that I needed to file a claim form. I knew I had won more than $500 but wasn’t sure about the amount,” he said, according to a news release from the state lottery.

Morris plans to help his family and make repairs on his truck with his winnings.

"To be honest, I finally got excited about my win when I realized that I could finally get my truck fixed," he said.

"I have two priorities — my family and truck," he said. "I’m going to make my ride pretty.”