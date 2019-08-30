EDITORIAL: What were we saying?

After every mass shooting, after every suicide, after every news cycle (it seems), Americans look for solutions to one of this nation's greatest woes. And it seems there is at least one thing on which most can agree: Mental health services should improve and increase.

It's one of those things nobody argues about. And how often does that come along in modern America?

So imagine the surprise this week when the story came out, on the front page where it belongs, about the Little Rock Community Mental Health Center. After more than 50 years on the job, it's shutting its doors.

Instead of improving and increasing mental health care in Arkansas, we're worsening and decreasing it.

About 65 employees and contractors work there, but more importantly, the center has somewhere around 2,500 clients/patients, according to Kat Stromquist's story Wednesday. Founded in 1967, it was one of 12 centers in the state to provide for the indigent.

Somebody at the UAMS "crisis stabilization unit" said staff members there will be on the lookout for folks who are off their meds. Somehow, that assurance doesn't assure.

There were several reasons for the shutdown, according to the brass at the center: There were, of course, financial pressures. According to the paper: "In particular, shifts toward fee-for-service models and funding through specialized programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, as opposed to grants, have posed untenable administrative costs."

The executive director of Little Rock Community Mental Health Center then told the papers something that caught our eye, like a fishhook: Government rules and regulations helped to strangle the center.

In an interview, Thomas Grunden said, "If you get into all these special pots of money, they all come with their own regulations and their own restrictions. You run up your administrative costs to the point that you raise the question whether you can afford it."

That says a lot. And nothing good. Regulations and unintended costs, doubtless compounded by paperwork and delays in getting paid, have helped put a center working for the public good out of business. These people can't operate under these conditions, and the rest of us, all of us, might pay the price one day.

This might prove another example of those unintended consequences that government regulators just don't consider. The hidden costs of regulations is often not apparent, but they are real and can be the straw that breaks the camel's back. In this case, we all lose, and we are all at greater risk.

Editorial on 08/30/2019