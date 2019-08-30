Wrecks claim 5 lives, including pedestrian

Three men were killed in crashes Wednesday night and Thursday morning, including one who died when his pickup caught fire and another who was fatally struck while crossing a highway, authorities said.

John Keith Jackson, 25, of Ashdown, was driving a Ford F-150 south on Little River County Road 51 shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday when he traveled off the road and then moved too far to the left, an Arkansas State Police report said.

The truck hit a utility pole and tree before catching fire. Police said Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene at 1 a.m. Thursday.

Colton Jim Owen, 25, died in a wreck early Thursday in Garland County.

Owen of Pearcy was driving a Toyota Tacoma west on U.S. 70 around 12:15 a.m. when the pickup crossed the eastbound lanes and left the highway before re-entering the road and overturning several times. Owen was thrown from the vehicle, police said.

Stephen Favell, 66, of Beebe was crossing U.S. 64 in Beebe shortly after 8:30 p.m. when he was hit by a westbound 2018 Nissan, according to a report. He suffered fatal injuries.

Crashes on Tuesday killed two people.

Willis Currie, 41, was a passenger in a Nissan that overturned on Interstate 55 in Blytheville around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He suffered fatal injuries, and the driver was also hurt, police reported.

Allan Lennart Geslin, 77, meanwhile, died in a collision between his Chevy Cobalt and a Ford F-250 on Arkansas 64 in Ozark, authorities said.

That wreck happened about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Metro on 08/30/2019