MASTERSON ONLINE: A proton at a time

The Texas Center for Proton Therapy in Irving lies inside an ultra-modern brick and glass building on West Royal Lane near Interstate 635 on the outskirts of Dallas.

Thousands of motorists rushing past each day have no concept of the space-age medical technology behind the facade, which over 46 months has treated 1,670 patients, curing many adults and children of various cancers since its cyclotron began rocketing atomic particles into tumors at more than half the speed of light.

Gary Barlow, the center's personable and passionate 61-year-old director who preaches the techniques and remarkable achievements of this place with the fervor of a Southern evangelist (he's from North Carolina), spends 10-14 hours each weekday managing its operation, then shifts to tour guide for the facility on the weekend.

To say the silver-haired Barlow, a radiation therapist and veteran radiation oncology administrator, is committed to proton therapy is akin to asking if Timmy loved Lassie.

But the deeper story unfolding here in the four years since it was constructed using Arkansas "riggers" with Sarens Inc. of Montana is about far more than one man's commitment and this remarkable treatment center.

He has recruited a crack team of the nation's most acclaimed physicians, physicists, clinical staff and engineers. I suspect from their resumes (and Barlow's analyses) that they are likely unsurpassed in their abilities anywhere across the country and perhaps worldwide.

Why am I visiting such a place? Well, it's the type of facility those diagnosed with cancer seek when researching the best possible and prospective cure with the fewest side effects.

In my case, the recent prostate biopsy by Dr. Scott Ferguson of Harrison revealed what's known as Gleason 6 stage one cancer. It is the lowest-rated form and reportedly is slow-growing, often taking a decade or more to become threatening, as long as it's confined to the walnut-sized gland.

With that admission behind me, I also wanted all those in Arkansas with cancer diagnoses to be aware of this place only several hours' drive to their southwest. Today, the nation has 31 proton therapy centers. The closest ones to our state are the Texas facility and centers in Oklahoma City, Shreveport, and Memphis.

Barlow guided a dozen of us visitors on the first of his two Saturday-morning tours (he also shepherds two on Sundays) where he uses humor and self-deprecating endearments to explain how the three-story-high iron and steel gantry (envision the Starship Enterprise engine room) supplies three dedicated treatment rooms with proton radiation.

Each room is used to apply the extraordinarily precise beams to patients' cancers three at a time in tightly choreographed order. Some days, beginning early in the morning until early evening, the center treats as many as 130 patients in these sanctuaries of healing. Appropriately enough, the rooms are labeled Strength, Courage and Hope. I have to believe those encouraging names also were Barlow's idea.

He explained that the cyclotron machine, shielded within a cocoon of dense concrete, uses powerful magnets to separate protons from their atoms and sends them in a pencil-thin beam flashing through pipes as needed to each treatment room under the watchful eyes of the physicians, medical physicists, engineers and radiation therapists. Picture air traffic control screens.

Without wading too deep into the complexities of physics, the proton approach is akin to attacking solid tumors of all kinds with ultra-precise smart bombs directly into the varieties of cancers (already identified by next-generation three-dimensional PET scans, MRIs and CT scans) and release their energy in a tightly defined area.

This technology includes pencil-beam scanning, cone-beam computed tomography, PET/CT scanning, and a 3-Tesla MRI machine, which together provide incredibly clear images of tumors that ensure precise targeting.

I've seen the proton-therapy process, now available for some 30 years, described as using a highly developed sniper rifle with proton bullets which spare surrounding healthy tissues to explode (well, sorta) only inside the cancer cells, as opposed to a 12-gauge shotgun, where all tissues in the path of traditional radiation aimed at the tumor (and passing through it) also become irradiated and thus damaged, often leading to unwanted side effects.

The patient-oriented treatment process, which usually can require six to eight weeks depending on the type of tumor and cancer, is noninvasive, and treatments generally last anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes once daily for five days a week. You can find more information at Texascenterforprotontherapy.com.

I found the level of care and attention to detail, as described by Barlow, is serious business at every step. No one switches on anything where a patient is concerned until every aspect has been triple-checked and verified by everyone involved, including at least one of the three-physician team members.

That's one reason the center's veteran team has never had a misstep or accident in four years of operation, he explained. Oh, and no one is allowed to have a cell phone while working. Period.

The center's award-winning team of board-certified radiation oncologists is widely considered the best group of "Super Doctors" in the nation. Headed by Medical Director Dr. Andrew K. Lee, a Harvard-educated specialist and pioneer in proton therapy at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He was the first physician to treat patients with pencil-beam scanning in North America.

Dr. Lee is joined by Dr. Victor S. Mangona, also of the Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center whose specialty lies with treating pediatric and adult cases, along with Dr. Jared Sturgeon, another MD Anderson Cancer Center affiliate who holds an additional Ph.D. in epidemiology.

Barlow also designed the University of Florida Proton Therapy Institute in Jacksonville, spends his days professionally developing and "serving the 60 employees who make their careers at the Texas Center and then utilizing those servant leader employees to deliver exceptional care with the most advanced technology available." He and his wife Cindy have grown daughters, Allison and Caroline, both honor graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy.

Asked how he enjoys working for someone with the sense of humor and effortless gift of gab that Barlow so readily shares, one center executive told me: "One doesn't work for Gary, one works with Gary." I could understand.

In addition to a truly impressive cure rate on hard-tumor cancers with relatively fewer side effects, the Texas Center for Proton Therapy, I also learned, has an extensive array of patient-centered services ranging from a wellness and nutrition program to educational activities, expert nursing services, assistance with travel and lodging, insurance matters, a family and children's playroom, and focused activities for patients, caregivers and families.

I departed this roughly $105 million world of science-fiction technology after two hours of exploration and learning, convinced this was indeed a special place where cutting-edge cancer curing actually offers far more than a proton's worth of strength, courage and hope.

