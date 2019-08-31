VIDEO: Another second-half breakdown by Bentonville West

CENTERTON -- Not again.

Yes, again, unfortunately for Bentonville West.

Owasso, Okla., overcame a large deficit and defeated West 47-34 in the season-opener for both teams Friday at Wolverine Stadium.

The game was similar to last year when West lost 56-40 after holding a 31-14 lead in the third quarter. West is sure it would've won that game had its quarterback, Will Jarrett, not gotten hurt. But quarterback Dalton McDonald was mostly upright Friday.

When the Rams hold up four fingers to indicate they own the fourth quarter, believe them. Owasso outscored West 22-0 in the fourth quarter Friday after scoring 35 points in the fourth quarter in the victory last season.

The biggest takeaway for West (0-1) is to play four full quarters. Always.

Owasso's comeback began late in the third quarter with West holding a 34-19 lead. The Rams got to within 35-24 before exploding again in the fourth quarter.

Both teams will be better than their 7-5 records from a year ago. McDonald is a quality quarterback, and Jonas Higson and Nick Whitlatch are each effective on both sides of the ball.

Owasso has a big-time recruit in Isaiah Jacobs, whose 61-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Owasso (1-0) a 40-34 lead.

The game actually included stretches of standout defense, unlike the dizzying 84-68 score Pulaski Academy posted over Springdale Har-Ber on Thursday. AJ Moss blocked a punt and Stephen Dyson scooped the ball and scored to give Bentonville West a 14-6 lead in the second quarter. Higson led the West defense from his linebacker position, and he contributed a touchdown run to give the Wolverines a 27-19 lead at halftime.

Owasso also blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown, and the Rams' defense stiffened in the second half after getting pushed around in the first half. West was still in the game in the fourth quarter and the home crowd grew excited when Owasso appeared to fumble near midfield. But the ball was whistled dead and the Rams later scored after picking up the first down.

Ball game.

Owasso coaches in the visitors' press box appeared more relieved than jubilant after receiving another scare from a West program that reached the state semifinals in Arkansas last year after losing to the Rams.

There's certainly no shame in losing to a team led by Bill Blankenship, a Hall of Fame coach in Oklahoma who led Fayetteville to a state championship in his only season with the Bulldogs. West can improve and advance, likely into postseason play again in Class 7A.

Coaches from both teams will use film sessions this week to point to mistakes from Friday's opener. Flags flew frequently, like they often do in early-season games. Bentonville West was flagged for a 15-yard penalty when a defender came in late and leaped onto the pile during a fourth-down play in the first half.

Can't do that.

An Owasso defender caught a kickoff in the air without letting it hit the ground first, per high school rules.

Can't do that, either.

Both teams will be better moving forward. Still, it was entertaining game at Wolverine Stadium on a gorgeous night for high school football.

And we're just getting started.

