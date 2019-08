Atkins 45, Hector 22

ATKINS-- Quarterback Elijah Robinson threw for 320 yards and 3 touchdowns on 20-for-25 passing in Atkins' victory over Hector.

Kreed Stubbs added two touchdowns on the ground for the Red Devils. Wide reciever Trent Castro had three catches for 64 yards.

Atkins led 30-14 at halftime.

