Body on PB tracks was Star City man

Pine Bluff police on Friday said they have identified human remains discovered one week ago on inactive railroad tracks as those of a 33-year-old Star City man.

The death of Thomas Matthews Jr. "has been ruled a homicide due to gunshot," the Pine Bluff Police Department said in a news release.

The discovery on tracks in the area of West Fourth Avenue and South Juniper Street was immediately classified by police as a suspicious death.

Days later, a Pine Bluff police sergeant said the remains were difficult to identify because they were in an "advanced state of decomposition."

The death is being investigated as the 21st homicide in Pine Bluff this year, police said.

Metro on 08/31/2019