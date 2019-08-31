Bryant tightens Salt Bowl grip

Bryant running back Ahmad Adams (35) runs for a first down past Benton defensive tackle Caleb Coffman (54) during the Salt Bowl on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Bryant won 42-14. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/galleries.

The Bryant Hornets left no doubt who was the tougher team in Friday's Salt Bowl.

Bryant jumped out to a 21-point first-half lead and rolled to a 42-14 victory over Benton in front of an announced crowd of 26,178 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Hornets (1-0), who won the Class 7A state championship last season over North Little Rock, finished with 463 yards offensively.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

With Friday's victory, Bryant is 13-0-1 since 2006 in the Salt Bowl. The Hornets lead the series 26-19-2.

Bryant Coach Buck James was proud of what the Hornets accomplished Friday against their longtime Saline County rival.

"Hard work pays off," James said. "There's no way they [Benton] did what we did. We convinced them that hard work pays off. I tell you, our guys have really put in the time and effort this summer. They got bigger and stronger, and they got faster and perfected their craft.

"We imposed our will on them. That's what we've got to do. Mentally and physically, we've got to control the game. The kids were able to go out there and do that."

Senior running back Ahmad Adams scored three touchdowns, all in the first half, from 1, 4 and 7 yards out. He had 85 yards on 13 carries.

"He's a state-championship wrestler," James said. "Not a coach on the staff didn't doubt that he'd be a factor. I know this: If I had my son back there in the secondary and he had to try to tackle Ahmad all night long, it wouldn't be a good feeling."

Junior quarterback Austin Ledbetter completed 14 of 22 passes for 309 yards with 3 touchdowns.

Benton Coach Brad Harris, who led the Panthers to the Class 6A state championship game last season, credited Bryant for its performance.

"They're a real good team," Harris said. "I didn't quite think after watching their scrimmage game [against Pulaski Academy on Aug. 20] that they're as talented as they are up front. But after tonight, I'd say they are.

"Right now, we're trying to find an identity of whether we're a good team or not."

Friday's kickoff time, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m., was delayed a half-hour because of lightning in the Little Rock area.

Bryant led 35-7 at halftime and outgained Benton (0-1) 371-112 in the first half.

Senior wide receiver Tre'vun Herron's 51-yard reception set up Adams' 4-yard touchdown run three plays later to give Bryant a 7-0 lead with 8:08 left in the first quarter.

The Hornets made it 14-0 with 2:49 left in the first quarter on Adams' second rushing touchdown, this one a 7-yard score.

After Benton turned the ball over on downs, Bryant extended its lead to 21-0 with 10:38 left in the second quarter. Ledbetter's 33-yard pass to Herron on third and 13 set up Adams' 1-yard scoring run.

Benton pulled within 21-7 with 6:29 remaining in the second quarter. A roughing-the-passer penalty by Bryant extended the drive, and senior running back D'Anthony Harper went on to score from 4 yards out for the Panthers' first score of the game.

Bryant responded with two Ledbetter touchdown passes. He threw a 65-yard strike to junior Hayden Schrader to make it 28-7 with 4:22 left in the second quarter, then found senior Jake Meaders for an 8-yard touchdown 20 seconds before halftime for a 35-7 advantage.

Meaders caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Ledbetter with 9:43 left in the third quarter to push the Hornets' advantage to 42-7.

Benton junior quarterback Garrett Brown threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Gavin Wells with 4:04 remaining to cut the lead to 42-14.

Brown was held to 11-of-26 passing for 102 yards and 1 touchdown in relief of senior Peyton Hudgins, who completed 1 of 2 passes for 15 yards and had 2 receptions for 16 yards for the Panthers.

Harper finished with 84 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries for Benton.

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES

Bryant defensive tackle Rodricho Martin (right) tackles Benton quarterback Peyton Hudgins during Friday’s game.

Sports on 08/31/2019