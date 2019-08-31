Challenges to decision by U.K. leader mount

Joanna Cherry of the opposition Scottish National Party waits to speak to reporters Friday in Edinburgh after a Scottish court rejected an interim injunction against the plan to suspend Parliament. But the court set a full hearing on the matter for Tuesday in what Cherry called “a victory for us.”

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for part of the run-up to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline faces mounting legal and political challenges ahead of a weekend of planned street protests.

There are three ongoing court tests to Johnson's plan, which he says is routine but which will shorten the time in which opponents in Parliament could seek to pass legislation blocking a disorderly "no-deal" departure from the European Union.

A Scottish judge Friday declined to issue an immediate injunction to block the suspension of Parliament but set up a full hearing Tuesday on the legal bid by cross-party legislators determined to keep Parliament in session.

A separate case in London has also received the heavyweight backing of former Prime Minister John Major -- a fellow Conservative from Johnson's party -- and from Tom Watson, the deputy leader of the opposition Labor Party.

Major hopes to formally join the case started by activist Gina Miller so he can argue that Johnson has exceeded his authority by asking Queen Elizabeth II to shutter Parliament for several weeks during the crucial period before the Brexit deadline.

"If granted permission to intervene, I intend to seek to assist the court from the perspective of having served in government as a minister and prime minister, and also in Parliament for many years as a member of the House of Commons," he said.

A case is being heard in Northern Ireland, as well.

The various courts are being asked to intervene in what is seen by Johnson's opponents as a power grab that undercuts the sovereignty of Parliament.

The suspension has sparked a backlash, with nationwide protests expected today in cities including London, Glasgow, Liverpool and Leeds. A second demonstration is planned for Tuesday as lawmakers return to Parliament. A petition calling for the suspension to be canceled has rocketed past 1.5 million signatures.

Opponents of a possible no-deal Brexit will have to hustle to craft a bill in the constrained time period.

Oliver Letwin, the former Conservative minister leading efforts in Parliament to block a no-deal Brexit, said he's been talking to Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow about possible maneuvers to block a no-deal departure. While he didn't go into detail, it's likely to involve requesting an emergency debate when Parliament returns Tuesday, and then using that to take control of the agenda.

"I know there are a number of my colleagues who feel as I do that a disorderly, no-deal Brexit is a very bad idea," Letwin told the BBC. "I hope that Parliament will take a series of actions in a proper, orderly way that by the end of the week mean that Boris Johnson knows that as prime minister he has backing of many, many of us to get a deal but that if he doesn't get a deal he's going to have to seek an extension."

Letwin told the BBC he believes there "probably" is still time to act in Parliament, so long as lawmakers are ready to vote with him.

Shami Chakrabarti, a senior adviser to the Labor Party on justice issues, told BBC radio that she is hopeful there is enough opposition in Parliament to block Johnson from carrying out a no-deal departure.

"If they try any more of this stuff we will use any means necessary to prevent this undemocratic behavior -- that includes people taking to the streets, that includes people taking to the airwaves, that includes people going to court."

In Scotland, Judge Raymond Doherty turned down a bid for an immediate intervention but said a "substantive" hearing Tuesday would allow the case to be heard in a timely fashion. He did agree to move the full hearing from Sept. 6 to Tuesday to speed up the process.

"It's in the interest of justice that it proceeds sooner rather than later," he said.

The case was brought by a cross-party group of about 70 legislators seeking to broaden the period for parliamentary debate in a bid to prevent a disorderly exit from the EU.

The legislators backing the legal bid want Johnson to submit a sworn affidavit explaining his reasons for suspending Parliament. It is not clear if such a statement will be required.

The prime minister warned Friday that opposition to his plans is weakening Britain's negotiating position by giving EU leaders the impression that Parliament may step in to block Brexit.

"I'm afraid that the more our friends and partners think, at the back of their mind, that Brexit could be stopped, that the U.K. could be kept in by Parliament, the less likely they are to give us the deal that we need," Johnson told Sky News. He claimed there is still time to make a deal with the EU.

Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, reached an agreement with EU leaders, but Britain's Parliament repeatedly rejected the terms.

At a meeting in Helsinki, some senior EU officials expressed concern about Johnson's tactics and the rising possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

"Westminster is the mother of all parliaments, and now you have a situation where that parliament is in danger of being sidelined," Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said.

He believes a no-deal departure would inflict needless pain.

"I'm worried," he said. "A no deal is a catastrophe. It could cost thousands and thousands of jobs and needlessly create misery. I hope that political reason will prevail."

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney warned that his country had not yet seen any concrete proposal from Britain to replace the so-called backstop, the guarantee that would keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. The guarantee has emerged as a focus of British opposition to the transition deal, since it could leave Britain trapped partway out the door of the European Union with limited ability to negotiate independent trade deals.

"Nothing credible has come from the British government in the context of an alternative to the backstop," Coveney told reporters in Helsinki.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions from children Friday during an announcement on education at No. 10 Downing St. in London. His plan to suspend Parliament was still raising questions from the opposition as legal challenges piled up. Protests across Britain are expected today.

