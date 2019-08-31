CONWAY 37, EL DORADO 27

EL DORADO -- Conway (1-0) piled up 461 yards of total offense, including 285 on the ground and downed El Dorado (0-1) at Memorial Stadium, spoiling the debut of Coach Steven Jones.

The Wildcats had 15 penalties, including 12 for illegal procedure. They lost 90 yards in penalties and also committed four turnovers.

Conway's Manny Smith had 11 carries for 125 yards and Jamaal Bethune rushed for 101 yards on nine carries.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

The game was tied 21-21 at halftime. But Smith scored on a 52-yard touchdown with 4:25 left in the third quarter to give the Wampus Cats a 28-21 lead.

Will Hogue kicked a 42-yard field goal for a 31-21 lead with 3:14 left in the third quarter.

Bethune scored from 20 yards out with 11:55 to play for a 37-21 advantage.

Eli Shepherd completed 22 of 31 passes for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Sports on 08/31/2019