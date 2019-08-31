Death toll 4 in wrecks on state's roadways

Separate vehicle crashes on Thursday in Arkansas left a motorcyclist and truck driver dead, authorities said.

Alan Holley, 39, died after a crash about 5:15 p.m. in Wynne, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Holley was driving a tractor-trailer east on U.S. 64 when his truck crashed into a Volvo that stopped to yield to a vehicle hauling an oversized load across a bridge, according to a police report. The Volvo driver was also injured.

Coltin Osborn, 28, died Thursday in a crash near the Red River Bridge in Garland City. State police said he was riding a Honda motorcycle east on U.S. 82 about 10 p.m. when his vehicle was struck from behind by a GMC Yukon.

Osborn was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other driver was not injured.

Two Arkansans also died earlier this week from injuries suffered in wrecks on state roads.

Bernard Leach, 45, suffered fatal injuries when his Chevrolet Silverado veered off Old Highway 64 in Crawfordsville and hit a tree shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Juanita Willey, 86, died Tuesday from injuries she suffered in an Aug. 20 crash on East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. State police said Willey was a passenger in a Chevrolet Impala that swerved to avoid a dump truck and hit another truck head-on.

At least 320 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.

