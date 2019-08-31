Dorian strengthens; path wavers

Lisa Vance helps her husband Stephan climb the mast of their sailboat Friday to make some repairs as the Vero Beach, Fla., couple prepares for Hurricane Dorian’s arrival.

MIAMI -- Hurricane Dorian moved toward Florida with increasing strength Friday, becoming an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm but leaving forecasters uncertain whether it would make a direct hit on the state's east coast or inflict a glancing blow.

The storm's winds rose to 140 mph as Dorian gained new strength while crossing warm Atlantic waters. The hurricane could hit the state with even higher winds and torrential rains late Monday or early Tuesday, with millions of people in its cross hairs.

At 10 p.m. Friday, Dorian was centered about 375 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas. That was about 545 miles east of West Palm Beach. It was moving to the west-northwest at 10 mph.

Forecasters warned that its slow movement could subject the state to a prolonged and destructive pummeling from wind, storm surge and heavy rain.

Coastal areas could get 6 to 12 inches of rain, with 18 inches in some places, triggering life-threatening flash floods, the hurricane center said. Federal Emergency Management Agency official Jeff Byard said Dorian is likely to "create a lot of havoc" for roads, power and other infrastructure.

But some of the more reliable computer models predicted a turn northward that would have Dorian hug the coast, delivering a glancing blow, the National Hurricane Center said.

"We could still be talking about a notable loss but nothing remotely close to if we had a direct hit," said meteorologist Steve Bowen, global head of catastrophe insights for the reinsurance firm Aon.

The encouraging signs came at the end of a day in which Dorian seemed to get scarier with each forecast update. It strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane in the afternoon, and there were fears it could prove to be the most powerful hurricane to hit Florida's east coast in nearly 30 years.

Late Friday, the National Hurricane Center's projected new track showed Dorian hitting near Fort Pierce, then running along the coastline as it moved north. But forecasters cautioned that the storm's track was still highly uncertain and even a small deviation could put Dorian offshore or well inland.

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Florida and authorized FEMA to coordinate disaster-relief efforts.

On Thursday, emergency officials briefed Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office, using maps to illustrate the possible path of the storm and present an overview of FEMA's operational response.

The president's social media feeds have promoted warnings from the National Weather Service, and on Thursday Trump cautioned in a White House video the storm was likely to "hit very hard."

"Hopefully we'll get lucky, but it looks to me that this time it's heading in one direction, all indications are it's going to hit very hard and it's going to be very big," Trump said.

House Democrats are postponing plans to return to Washington early for a hearing to address gun violence as Dorian bears down on the Florida coast. The Judiciary Committee announced late Friday it will not hold next Wednesday's planned special hearing. Several lawmakers on the panel represent congressional districts in Florida.

As Dorian closes in, it has played havoc with people's Labor Day weekend plans. Major airlines began allowing travelers to change their reservations without a fee. The big cruise lines began rerouting their ships. Disney World and the other resorts in Orlando found themselves in the storm's projected path.

With Dorian days away and its track uncertain, Disney and other major resorts held off announcing any closings, and Florida authorities ordered no immediate mass evacuations.

"Sometimes if you evacuate too soon, you may evacuate into the path of the storm if it changes," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Homeowners and businesses rushed to cover their windows with plywood. Supermarkets ran out of bottled water, and long lines formed at gas stations, with fuel shortages reported in places. The governor said the Florida Highway Patrol would begin escorting fuel trucks to help them get past the lines of waiting motorists and replenish gas stations.

At a Publix supermarket in Cocoa Beach, Ed Ciecirski of the customer service department said the pharmacy was extra busy with people rushing to fill prescriptions. The grocery was rationing bottled water and had run out of dry ice.

"It's hairy," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Seth Borenstein, Michael Balsamo, Danica Coto, Marcia Dunn, Freida Frisaro, Marcus Lim, Mike Schneider and Bobby Caina Calvan of The Associated Press; and by Justin Sink and Michael Smith of Bloomberg News.

