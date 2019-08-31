Fayetteville rolls in Dick’s debut

FAYETTEVILLE — Maybe it won’t matter if Fayetteville elects not to name a starting quarterback this season.

The Bulldogs used both Hank Gibbs and Quinn Mc-Clain, and the pair combined to throw six touchdown passes in a 64-0 victory over St. Louis Vianney on Friday night.

“We came out focused, and one thing we always preach to our kids is to lock in and be mentally prepared,” Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said. “We always tell them to play fast, and they came out and did it.”

Dick’s debut as the Fayetteville coach couldn’t have gone much better, as his team led 15-0 five minutes into the game and was up 43-0 after one quarter.

McClain, who transferred from nearby Elkins last offseason, went in from a yard out for the game’s first score. He also threw two touchdown passes late in the second quarter — one to Connor Flannigan and the other to sophomore Isaiah Sategna.

Gibbs tossed four touchdown passes in between. He backed up Darius Bowers a year ago, but he started a number of games while Bowers was sidelined with an ankle injury.

His first touchdown was to Dylan Kittell for 34 yards, then he threw one to Flannigan and two to Luke Charboneau.

“Those two [Gibbs and McClain] prepare like champions,” Dick said. “They come in and compete their tails off. They’re awesome to work with. They’re unselfish and don’t care who gets the credit. We look forward to being around those guys every day.”

Gibbs was 8-of-9 passing for 134 yards, while McClain completed both of his passes for 86 yards.

Fayetteville’s defense limited the visiting Griffins to minus-41 yards rushing and 83 yards passing, yielding only six first downs.

Taveon Williamson and Xavier Hernandez both returned passes from Vianney quarterback Griffin John for scores.

“Our coaches’ game plans were unbelievable,” Dick said. “Coach [Kenneth] Chick and [Bryant] Davis did a heck of a job at preparing our kids all week.”

St. Louis Vianney won a state championship last season in Missouri.