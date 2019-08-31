FS NORTHSIDE 36, ROGERS HERITAGE 7

ROGERS -- Fort Smith Northside took charge quickly and cruised over Rogers Heritage at Gates Stadium.

The Grizzlies scored on three consecutive one-play drives to begin the game and led 29-0 at halftime.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Quarterback Dreyden Norwood accounted for 133 yards of offense in about a half of action for Northside. He rushed for 91 yards on 3 carries with 2 touchdowns, and also threw for 42 yards and a score.

Jackson King picked up 85 yards of offense on only three touches for the Grizzlies. He ran for 47 yards and a touchdown on 2 carries, and also caught a touchdown pass from Norwood.

Sports on 08/31/2019