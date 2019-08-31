GALLERY: National Championship Chuckwagon Races in Arkansas

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/THOMAS METTHE -- 8/30/2019 -- Members of the Rockin' n Rollin' team of Russellville race through the turn in the Classic division of the National Championship Chuckwagon Races on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Clinton. See more photos at www.arkansasonline.com/831chuckwagons/ - Photo by Thomas Metthe
Click on any image below to see more photos. If the gallery isn't loading, click here » arkansasonline.com/galleries/27001/album.Gallery: Nat'l Championship Chuckwagon Races
ADVERTISEMENT