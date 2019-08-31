Harrison, Turner romp for Badgers

Senior running back Kyren Harrison scored six touchdowns to lead Arkadelphia to a 57-22 victory over Sylvan Hills at Bill Blackwood Field on Friday night, but losing Coach Jim Withrow couldn't stop talking about Badgers' quarterback Cannon Turner.

Turner, a 6-0, 200-pound senior, rushed for 167 yards, knifing through the Bears' defense while operating the team's run-pass option attack.

He didn't score a touchdown, though he did throw a 35-yard touchdown pass to speedy Braeden Thomas for Arkadelphia's first score.

Withrow said Harrison was "good," but he had more to say about Turner.

"That quarterback is second to none," Withrow said. "Why a D-I is not offering him anything, that's why you got to question recruiting."

Turner, who rushed for 1,299 yards and passed for 1,253 yards last season, shrugged at the notion he is being ignored by college recruiters.

"I'm just out here playing," Turner said. "I'm not really worried about all that."

Another Badger who was just out there playing was Harrison, who was primarily a linebacker on last season's Class 4A state championship team. He rushed for five touchdowns last season, one fewer than he scored Friday night.

"I really got to give all the credit to my offensive line," said Harrison, who rushed 15 times for 156 yards. "They make it easy for me. I just make the reads and go off what they do."

Turner helped out by gaining yards in bunches to set up the Badgers deep in Bears' territory throughout the game.

"He set us up down there, but the coaches wanted me to score, and that's what I had to do," Harrison said.

Arkadelphia dominated from the outset, scoring on its first three possessions to take a 19-0 lead before a Turner pass was intercepted by Sylvan Hills linebacker Brandon Donahoe and returned to the Arkadelphia 8.

Sylvan Hills quarterback Emil McCoy scored three plays later on a sneak, and it was 19-7 with 10:36 to play in the second quarter.

Arkadelphia bounced right back, driving 71 yards in four plays, with Harrison breaking a 46-yard run on a fourth-and-2 play for a touchdown.

"Run to the back of the end zone," Harrison said. "Just get there. Nothing but daylight."

Sylvan Hills, a Class 6A team, made it interesting by scoring the game's next 10 points -- on a 26-yard field goal by Logan Riley to make it 26-10 at halftime, and the Bears scored the first touchdown of the second half on an 8-play, 74-yard drive.

Taevion Cunningham's 20-yard run with 8:45 to play made it 26-16, but that was as close as the Bears would get.

Arkadelphia scored on its next three possessions -- on touchdown runs of 10, 1 and 4 yards by Harrison.

"They played well," Withrow said of Arkadelphia, which rushed for 388 yards. "They outphysicaled us, outcoached us, outplayed us, and they had a lot more toughness. A lot more than we ever have.

"You can really tell they've been in some good wars. We'll get better. We'll get better as we go along. I thought they played really well."

