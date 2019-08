Hazen 48, Cross County 6

HAZEN-- Luke King threw four touchdown passes for the Hornets as they rolled past Cross County.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Tarrall Penn added two rushing TDs for Hazen. King threw touchdowns to Rasheed Mills, Ay'Jon Green, Austin Buck and L.J. McGee.

Sports on 08/31/2019