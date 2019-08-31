I-40 lanes to close for Maumelle work

Construction of the Maumelle interchange on Interstate 40 will require lane closings Wednesday and Thursday nights, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The westbound outside and middle lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting, to allow a barrier wall to be moved and construction pavement markings to be placed.

The westbound outside lane will be closed for the same work from 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday, also weather permitting, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels, signs and message boards.

Metro on 08/31/2019