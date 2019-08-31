I-40 work to close West Memphis ramps

Improvements to entrance and exit ramps to Interstate 40 in West Memphis will require them to be closed for several months starting Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the westbound entrance and exit ramps to Interstate 40 at Martin Luther King Drive, also called Arkansas 38, for reconstruction. The estimated completion of this portion of the project is late October, the department said.

Traffic can take Arkansas 131 and access Martin Luther King Drive by traveling north or south. Traffic needing access to the westbound entrance ramp to I-40 will be detoured to the Interstate 55 northbound entrance ramp to transition to I-40 west, the department said.

Once the westbound entrance and exit ramp work is completed, the eastbound entrance and exit ramps at the same location will be closed for reconstruction with an estimated completion in late December.

Traffic will be controlled with signs and traffic barrels.

