Judge to explore high-court bid

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch on Friday announced that he was forming an exploratory committee for a possible run at an Arkansas Supreme Court seat, though he set no timeline for when he will make a final decision.

"Several people have approached me about a run for the Supreme Court," Welch said in a news release. "It was felt an Exploratory Committee should be formed to test the interest in my running for this important position."

In a subsequent phone call with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Welch said his decision would rest largely on whether current Justice Josephine "Jo" Hart decides to run for re-election.

"I want to give her time" Welch said.

Reached on Friday, Hart said she had not decided whether to run again and that she did not have a timeline for making her decision.

The 75-year-old justice has served on the high court since 2013. Under Arkansas law, Hart will have to forfeit her retirement benefits if she serves an additional term.

Welch, who is 69, said that he will not vest his retirement benefits until 2021, so he will not be similarly affected by the law that forces judges who have earned their benefits to give them up if they run again after the age of 70. Welch turns 70 in May.

Hart has been known as a largely independent voice on the high court in recent years, often penning biting dissents to opinions rendered by her fellow justices.

Welch said that if Hart does choose to run again, he is less likely to mount a challenge.

"It's likely that I would respect her decision," Welch said. "She's been a pretty good judge."

Welch has served as a judge on the 6th Judicial Circuit -- covering Pulaski and Perry counties -- since 2013. According to his news release, Welch was president of the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association from 1990 to 1991 and has served on numerous legal associations.

He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law.

The deadline to file for judicial offices by gathering signatures is Sept. 19, while candidates who pay a filing fee to the secretary of state's office is on Nov. 11. Because of the limited amount of time left in the signature-gathering process, Welch said he is likely to pay a filing fee if he decides to run.

As of Friday, no other candidates have announced their intention to run for Hart's Position 4 seat on the seven-member court.

