July consumer spending up 0.6%

U.S. personal spending accelerated in July, exceeding forecasts and indicating household consumption remained solid at the start of the third quarter and will continue as the economy's dominant growth engine.

Consumer outlays for goods and services, which account for about 70% of gross domestic product, increased 0.6% during the month after a 0.3% June advance, Commerce Department data showed Friday. The report also showed incomes rose less than forecast, while the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge increased 0.2% in July and 1.4% from a year earlier, evidence that inflation remains mild.

The data indicate Americans are showing scant signs of reining in their spending despite recent concerns about the prospects of cooler economic growth. A report Thursday showed the economy grew in the second quarter at the fastest pace since the end of 2014.

The report said personal incomes rose just 0.1%, the smallest gain in 10 months. With spending ahead of incomes, the savings rate fell to 7.7%, the lowest since November, but still a solid figure by historical standards.

The inflation figures fell short of the Fed's 2% target, as they have nearly continuously since the Fed set its target in 2012. The Fed targets a modest amount of inflation as a cushion against deflation, a destabilizing drop in prices and incomes.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has cited low inflation as one reason the central bank cut short-term interest rates at its meeting last month. Most economists forecast additional cuts this year.

The core personal consumption expenditures price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 1.6% from July of last year, matching estimates. Policymakers view the core gauge as a better indicator of underlying price trends and have said they're also aiming for it to rise 2%.

After adjusting for the increase in inflation, spending rose 0.4%. The July gain was driven by a 0.8% increase in outlays for merchandise, the largest advance in four months, according to the report. Spending on services also picked up.

The Commerce Department's report showed incomes were restrained in July by a 1.8% decline in personal interest income, although growth in wages and salaries settled back as well. Worker pay increased 0.2% after a 0.5% advance a month earlier.

Consumer spending was projected to increase 0.5% from the previous month, while incomes were forecast to climb 0.3%. Forecasts in Bloomberg surveys had called for the broader price index to rise 1.4% from a year earlier and for the core measure to advance 1.6%.

With trade fights discouraging business investment and cutting into exports, consumers are increasingly important to the U.S. economy. Household spending was the principal driver of growth in the April-June quarter , when spending increased by the most in five years.

"The U.S. consumer continues to display great vitality, emboldened by solid income growth and a large savings buffer," said Lydia Boussour, senior U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

Consumers remain optimistic about the economy, but that could change. Consumer confidence was high in August, according to the Conference Board, a business research group, and Americans' assessment of the current state of the economy was the most positive it has been in nearly 19 years.

Still, 15% tariffs on about $150 billion of consumer goods imported from China are scheduled to take effect Sunday. Duties will be imposed on another $150 billion Dec. 1. Those levies will likely raise prices for shoes, clothes, toys and electronics, and could weigh on spending.

Some economists boosted their forecast for growth in the July-September quarter because of the report. Morgan Stanley raised its estimate for third-quarter growth to 2.1%, from 1.7%.

Even though incomes grew at an anemic pace in July, that follows a string of healthy gains this year that have helped fuel Americans' ability to spend. In July, wages and salaries grew more slowly than in recent months and income from interest payments fell sharply. Wages and salaries paid by manufacturing firms also dropped.

Information for this article was contributed by Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News and by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press.

