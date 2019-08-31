Labor Day Closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: All routes will run one day late.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Monday through Wednesday routes will run one day late; recycling not affected.

North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Monday's route will run one day late. All other routes on normal schedule. Recycling will run one day late all week.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: All routes will run one day late.

South of the river: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed Monday.

Jacksonville: Offices closed Monday.

Little Rock Wastewater: Offices closed Monday.

Little Rock: Offices closed Monday.

Maumelle: Offices closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Offices closed Monday.

Sherwood: Offices closed Monday.

Wrightsville: Offices closed Monday.

Pulaski County: Offices closed Monday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed Monday.

State: Offices closed Monday.

Federal: Offices closed Monday.

State Capitol: Closed Monday.

POST OFFICE

Offices closed Monday. Collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: The Main Library will be closed Sunday. The Main Library and all branches will be closed Monday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

SCHOOLS

Little Rock: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Closed Monday.

Pulaski County Special: Closed Monday.

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Closed Monday.

rock region metro

Offices will be closed Monday. Buses and River Rail streetcars will not run Monday.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices closed Monday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday in observance of Labor Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.

