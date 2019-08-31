LR Christian opens title defense in style

BATESVILLE -- Although they lost a couple of key players from last year's team that won the Class 5A state championship, Little Rock Christian does not look like it has lost a step this year.

The Warriors opened the defense of their first state title Friday with a 52-21 victory over Batesville. They scored on their first seven possessions.

Last season, LR Christian easily handled Batesville at home, collecting a 37-0 victory. This time, the Pioneers showed they weren't going to get run over by taking an early lead.

Penalties wiped out two touchdowns on the Warriors' first drive before they had to settle on a 40-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins.

The Pioneers answered with their only scoring drive of the first half, covering 80 yards on 12 plays. The biggest play was a 43-yard pass from quarterback Eli Livingston to Karson Douglas that gave Batesville a first down at the LR Christian 30. Five plays later, Livingston punched it into the end zone from a yard out, and Alex Medin's extra point put the Pioneers up 7-3 with 2:50 left in the first quarter.

The Warriors needed just 40 seconds to march 80 yards on four plays. Kendel Givens, who had a 32-yard run on the second play of the drive, capped it with a 2-yard touchdown run to put the Warriors up 10-7 at the 2:10 mark of the first quarter.

After holding the Pioneers to three plays and a punt on their next drive, the Warriors embarked on a big scoring spree to end the half, scoring five touchdowns in 10:36 of playing time.

Givens had a 65-yard touchdown run; quarterback Colin Cooper threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Corey Platt; the Warriors defense recovered a fumbled punt attempt by Batesville in the end zone for a touchdown; Cooper threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Chris Hightower; and Givens scored on a 25-yard touchdown that put LR Christian up 35-7 at the half.

On their first possession of the second half, the Warriors scored their seventh and final touchdown when Akeem Gilmore capped a 76-yard, 10-play drive with an 8-yard run to the end zone for a 52-7 lead.

Batesville managed two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. A 55-yard run by Ethan Ridgel set up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Livingston to Douglas, and a 49-yard run by Livingston set up his 21-yard touchdown pass to Douglas with 11 second left in the game.

The Warriors finished with 506 yards of offense, 261 on the ground and 245 through the air. Givens carried the ball 7 times for 158 yards, and Collins was 10-of-11 passing for 176 yards.

Batesville finished with 345 yards, but 169 of those came during the two fourth-quarter scoring drives.

