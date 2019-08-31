MAGAZINE 46, BIGELOW 20

MAGAZINE -- Senior Caleb Hyatt scored three touchdowns and the Rattlers shut out the Panthers in the second half on their way to a home victory.

Sophomore Ashton Droemer scored twice for Magazine, which led 24-20 at the half. Junior Tatum Scott and senior Kaedon Trejo also scored touchdowns for the Rattlers.

